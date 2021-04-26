This $30 Wedding-Ready Dress Looks Like an Expensive Nordstrom Find

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wedding season is starting up, and our fridge is especially packed with invites this year. With postponed nuptials from last year and new celebrations stacking up, we’re going to be quite busy for the next six months or so. You know what that means: It’s time to stock up on some stunning wedding-guest dresses!

Now, more formal dresses can get a little expensive, and with more weddings in our planner than usual, we can’t be spending $100 or more to get dressed for each and every event — especially when we can’t really wear those dresses again afterwards. That’s why we like something sleek, simple and versatile. Don’t think for even a second it’s going to leave you underdressed though. When you have this Daily Ritual dress in your arsenal, you can truly do it all!

Get the Daily Ritual Georgette Fluid Drape Standard-Fit Slip Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Can you believe this highly-rated dress is only $30? It looks like something we’d find at Nordstrom for top dollar. It’s a slip-style georgette dress with a lightweight, silky feel and a body-skimming fit. The fabric has a gorgeous, fluid drape to it, so it’s made to move with you, not against you — whether you’re quickly shuffling to your ceremony seat or hitting the dance floor during the reception!

This dress has a midi length, the hem hitting most people a bit below the knees. Up top it has a soft V-neckline and thin, over the shoulder straps that you can adjust for the perfect fit. This piece keeps things simple where they need to be and adds in that little extra wherever necessary. It’s seriously such an amazing find.

We spotted the black and cream abstract zebra version of this dress first, but we were so pleased to see five other colors/prints also available. There’s another black and cream version with a dalmatian-inspired dotted print, as well as another abstract zebra version in an earthy-orange clay shade. You can also grab it in a pretty confetti print, a dainty green floral or a small leopard print!

We love this dress because you can totally buy a few for what you’d think would be the price of one, but even if you do buy just one, you can wear it so many ways. For weddings and date nights and other fancy occasions, yes, but for more casual looks too. This piece transforms when you add a denim or faux-leather jacket and sneakers or lace-up boots. Wear it again and again!

