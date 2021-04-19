21 Epic Floral Dresses That Basically Scream Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We aren’t afraid to admit it — we are floral fans for life. Floral is just one of those styles that we see again and again, nearly every day of our lives, and it always manages to consistently take our breath away. We are firm believers that you can never own too many floral pieces, and when it comes to spring, we want to wear all floral everything!

Ready to see some of our favorite floral dresses for spring? We have minis, midis and maxis in all kinds of colors and flower prints, so let’s get to it!

21 Epic Floral Dresses for Spring

Pink Floral Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Allegra K dress is made of a dreamy, flowy chiffon and has a cute tie detail at the neckline. We adore the multicolor floral print!

2. We Also Love: For a bit of a fancier occasion, we’re looking toward this Allegra K midi dress instead. It has an asymmetrical hem and fluttery short sleeves with spaghetti straps!

3. We Can’t Forget: This YATHON dress has more of a vintage look to it and comes in a gorgeous dusty rose kind of pink!

Blue Floral Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: How pretty is this wrap-style ZESICA dress? It’s so flattering too!

5. We Also Love: If you love a boho-chic maxi style, you must check out this Heart of Marigold dress from Lulus!

6. We Can’t Forget: This relaxed MakeMeChic dress is navy, but its beautiful lily print keeps it light and fun enough for the warmer weather!

Green Floral Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s obvious that green and floral mix well together, but this cami Floerns dress really proves it!

8. We Also Love: Want to make an unforgettable impression? This beautiful Remelon dress will be perfect for a wedding or really nice date night!

9. We Can’t Forget: This sage green Umgee Boho Bliss! dress will make all of your cottagecore dreams come true!

Red Floral Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: With a decorative tie and cutout at the chest and buttons down the skirt, this bright red FANCYINN dress is a stunner for sure!

11. We Also Love: How about a little designer love? This Diane von Furstenberg shirt dress is so elegant — and on sale!

12. We Can’t Forget: This ROMWE dress is everything, from its off-the-shoulder neckline to its bell sleeves!

White Floral Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This 100% cotton BerryGo dress is all kinds of beautiful. We’re seeing a photo shoot on the beach in your future!

14. We Also Love: We’re positively obsessed with this linen-blend Madewell mini dress. The delicate floral embroidery is everything and more!

15. We Can’t Forget: The contrast of the striped top and floral skirt of this Simplee dress is so cool and compliment-worthy!

Black Floral Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Floral appliqué pieces are having a serious moment right now, and this Milumia dress proves why the style is so popular, even on the red carpet!

17. We Also Love: This smock-back Goodthreads dress is simply made for spending a sunny day at the park with a picnic basket on your arm!

18. We Can’t Forget: This black-and-white Sugar Lips dress is sophisticated but cool. We can see it paired with anything from high heels to combat boots!

Purple Floral Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This uguest dress is a beautiful shade of purple that’s somewhere in between eggplant and violet. We need it now!

20. We Also Love: This sleek Calvin Klein dress will make you the star of any wedding reception photo booth!

21. We Can’t Forget: This sheer Recious dress can be worn over a top and jeans or over a slip if you want to dress it up!

Looking for more? Explore all of Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!