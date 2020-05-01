The Detox Snack Bar Kristin Cavallari Loves Tastes Like Cake Batter

You know how whenever you’re baking, there is just no way you can resist licking the spoon to steal a taste of that delicious uncooked batter? It’s like tasting a little piece of heaven — but you know you can only have it very rarely and in seriously small quantities. So what if you could taste it every day and actually have it be good for your body?

Luckily, no tiresome mixing or messy kitchens need to be involved here. All you need is a pre-packaged healthy snack bar. But healthy snack bars usually taste like healthy snack bars, right? They’re not quite indulgent, to say the least. That’s why it’s important to get into Sakara — and you can grab Kristin Cavallari’s favorite right now!

Get a box of Detox Super Bars starting at just $29 at Sakara! Chocolate energy bars also available at Amazon!

The Very Cavallari star recently spoke to Women’s Health about her daily diet, explaining that while she tries to stick to gluten-free, dairy-free, home-cooked meals the majority of the time, she doesn’t believe in depriving yourself of your favorite foods and flavors. We knew we could count on her to have some of the best recommendations, and she proved Us right by noting that she loves to snack on these Sakara Detox Super Bars!

Simply by tasting them, you would never know how good for you these detox bars can be. Shoppers say they’ve become their “daily favorite treat,” noting that the taste is so good that they “prefer to savor it.” They “actually crave it” too, numerous people comparing the vanilla-cashew flavor to cake batter, realizing they’ve truly come across a snacking “miracle.” They say it’s the perfect thing to “satisfy that afternoon hunger slump” and that they “highly recommend [it] to anyone who wants a kickstart to healthier eating”!

These bars are packed with nutrient-dense blue spirulina (which is what gives them their cool color). Spirulina may bind to toxins and alkalize the body, reducing inflammation and protecting the heart and liver. This super-ingredient also works alongside cassava and chicory root to provide prebiotic fiber for the gut. Each bar also has 10 grams of clean plant protein. No soy and only five grams of sugar!

For a truly clean snack, these bestselling bars are a no-brainer. They’re individually packaged so they’re great for when you’re on the go, and it helps them stay fresher longer. You’ll love biting into the “incredibly soft texture,” as one reviewer described it. No more of those extra sticky bars that cling to your teeth. We’re only snacking the Sakara way — the KC way — from now on!

