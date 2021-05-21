Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Sleek Sports Bra Style for Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why does it feel like we never have enough sports bras? It’s stressful — we don’t work out because we don’t have enough sports bras, but then we get some and we start working out more, and then all of our sports bras are in the hamper all the time and we are still left needing more.

The solution is obviously to just buy more, right? Sure, but some of them are pretty expensive, and maybe you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for just a few new pieces. You need an affordable sports bra style you can stock up on, but one that ranks just as high in the quality department as the expensive ones. It’s not an easy task, but your wait has paid off. We found the one!

Get the C9 Champion Medium Support Seamless Cami Bra starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Let’s rewind a little though, because we have to give credit where credit’s due. We actually found this bra after seeing a gym selfie that Kristin Cavallari had posted on her Instagram Story. She was serving up not only workout motivation but fashion inspiration as well. She kept things simple and sleek with black leggings and a black sports bra with skinny straps. We have plenty of black leggings already, but we didn’t have a sports bra quite like hers, so we went on the hunt.

We popped right on over to Amazon and got searching until we found an ultra-similar piece in the form of this C9 Champion sports bra. C9 is a more affordable line from the iconic Champion activewear brand, and we see celebs rocking Champion left and right, so we knew we struck gold!

This stretch sports bra is seamless for comfort, but it still provides medium impact support so you can comfortably wear it for all kinds of workouts. It has removable cups as well for extra support and shaping if you’d like to add them in. This is a pull-on style bra, so there are no clasps or hooks to deal with, but you can still adjust your fit with the racerback straps!

Another thing to love about this sports bra is that it’s made with Duo Dry technology, so it’s designed to wick away sweat and moisture. No more finishing your workout and looking like you just stepped out of a pool!

The black version of this bra is the closest you’re going to get to Cavallari’s look, but if you are looking to stock up, know that this bra comes in five other colors as well. Check them out!

Not your style? Shop more from C9 Champion here and check out more sports bras here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

