Get the Look of Kristin Cavallari’s $345 Sweater for Under $40 at Amazon

Celebrity style isn’t always the most affordable. We all know it’s true! Even when we don’t know the exact designer or price tag of a piece one of our favorite stars is wearing, they usually tend to be on the pricey side. But no sweat: That doesn’t stop Us from finding their looks for less!

Our latest discovery? This sweater from Amazon that looks so similar to one we saw Kristin Cavallari wearing in her Instagram Stories. While her exact sweater costs a pretty penny at $345, the lookalike option that we found currently costs under $40!

Get the Woolen Bloom Women Mock Neck Loose Sweater Pullover for prices starting at $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

The level of detail that these two sweaters share is truly remarkable. They’re both designed in a mock neck-style, which extends approximately halfway up the neck. Plus, they’re ribbed in a similar fashion — and so trendy for fall!

The Amazon piece has sleek lantern sleeves, which have become one of the most coveted features on knits lately. It’s no surprise that the Uncommon James designer is embracing the style too — she’s constantly serving up major inspo, after all. She has a unique way of elevating even the most casual of ensembles — and considering we’re still social distancing, we’re not exactly in the market for red carpet frocks.

Let’s get into the specifics of this popular Amazon sweater: It’s seriously high-quality and made from a soft knit that’s incredibly cozy. Shoppers are ecstatic with the affordable addition to their closets, claiming it keeps them warm on even the coldest of days. The sleeves are extra billowy, so it may be hard to wear certain jackets over this sweater — but you can certainly rock puffers and overcoats without any issues! When it comes to sweaters, this beauty is one of the best we’ve seen to date. It effortlessly channels Cavallari’s look, but the price is right within our budgets.

