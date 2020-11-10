Nail Kristin Cavallari’s Casual Jumpsuit Style for Under $30 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even while she’s just relaxing, Kristin Cavallari still manages to throw together a stylish ensemble! In fact, we regularly check out her Instagram Stories for outfit inspo — and she always delivers. Just recently, we spotted her rocking a loungewear look that was so adorable (pictured below), we immediately needed to know more.

Although we haven’t been able to locate her exact piece (it may be courtesy of Olivia Culpo‘s new line with Macy’s), we managed to find a seriously similar jumpsuit. Best of all, it’s so budget-friendly — currently ringing in at under $30 on Amazon!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Jumpsuit Crewneck for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This jumpsuit from PRETTYGARDEN is slouchy, relaxed and made for chill days. It manages to be both comfortable and fitted at the same time, which we truly appreciate. The top has a loose crewneck style that you can wear off to the side, plus long sleeves that are cuffed at the wrists.

The waist is cinched with a hidden elastic, which instantly gives your figure shape. The bottom half of the jumpsuit is designed in a jogger style with pant legs that cuff at the ankles. This is a casual piece, but it’s also super easy to dress up in a pinch. You can add a belt to elevate the outfit or just throw on a stylish jacket and a sleek pair of ankle booties. Shoppers love how flattering this jumpsuit is, and can’t get over its super-soft fabric!

While this jumpsuit works for so many occasions, we think it’s bound to become your new work-from-home uniform. The material is so lightweight, you can even wear it to sleep! If you want to channel Cavallari’s exact look, go for the black option — but there are tons of other shades to choose from that are equally fabulous. Très chic!

