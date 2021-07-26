How to Recreate Kristin Cavallari’s Belted White Shirt Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though we feel like we’re always picking out great pieces for our wardrobe, we also feel like our outfits never quite look the way we imagined when we step in front of a mirror. We want to have a certain sense of style and give off a fashionable vibe, but things don’t quite come together a lot of the time. We know what we want, but the execution can be tough.

That’s why we like to channel outfits we’ve seen others wearing — especially celebs. We have a clear vision of what the outfit will look like. And once we put it on, we never want to wear anything else. The main obstacle is actually finding pieces similar enough to theirs…and that’s exactly what we did for this Kristin Cavallari outfit!

Get the Auxo Long Sleeve V-Neck Pocket Tunic Shirt for just $31 at Amazon! Grab the MoYoTo Braided PU Leather Belt for $11 to complete the look! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Earlier this month, Cavallari popped up on her Instagram Stories wearing a long white collared shirt with a braided belt around her waist, featuring a rounded buckle. It was such a cute and versatile look. Easy too! Such a simple way to attract major compliments. We were thrilled too, because we knew we could find super similar pieces on Amazon if we did a little bit of searching.

That’s how we found this shirt and the accompanying belt. The shirt is long with buttons and a collar, plus long button sleeves that can be rolled up. A great match for Cavallari’s top! It’s made of 100% cotton and has a chest pocket and a curved hem. It also has a loose, relaxed fit. That’s where the braided belt comes in. Wear it over the shirt to accentuate your natural waist!

Get the Auxo Long Sleeve V-Neck Pocket Tunic Shirt for just $31 at Amazon! Grab the MoYoTo Braided PU Leather Belt for $11 to complete the look! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Both the shirt and the belt we found come in multiple colors, by the way, so if this is one of those looks you want to wear every day, you pretty much can — and get away with it.

Do the white shirt with a brown belt one day, switch to a plaid shirt with a red belt the next and go for a purple shirt with a white belt the next. There are so many potential combinations. Let’s start making them happen IRL!

Get the Auxo Long Sleeve V-Neck Pocket Tunic Shirt for just $31 at Amazon! Grab the MoYoTo Braided PU Leather Belt for $11 to complete the look! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more blouses and button-up shirts here and see more belt here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!