We’ve been emulating Kristin Cavallari’s style since she first appeared on Laguna Beach in 2004. As soon as we saw her sporting Ugg boots and a denim mini skirt, we naturally followed suit. In fact, it’s no surprise that Uggs are back in fashion — the Uncommon James founder has always been on trend and ahead of the times. Case in point? Cavallari recently posted to her Instagram Stories rocking a chic winter ‘fit, and we couldn’t help but swoon over her luxe leather leggings.

These shiny pants are having a major moment, but you don’t have to splurge on a pricey pair to get this look. Instead, recreate The Hills alum’s attire with an affordable alternative from Amazon. These faux-leather leggings are top-rated and currently on sale for $41! You can’t beat that price. Shop now before these popular pants sell out!

Get the Tagoo Women’s Faux Leather Leggings Stretch High-Waisted Pleather Pants for just $41 (originally $47) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Tagoo leggings are an elevated everyday essential. These sleek pants give you the tummy control you crave without the camel toe you loathe. Dream come true! The high-waisted cut creates a flattering shape, while the four-way stretch provides optimum comfort. These faux-leather leggings fit like a glove!

Many shoppers compared these stunners to a similar pair of Spanx leggings. As one review reported, “I love these. They’re comparable to Spanx, minus the price tag. I actually ordered this pair at the same time as my Spanx pair and I’m returning the Spanx because it’s just not worth $98 for some leggings that you can find much cheaper here.” Another shopper even said, “Returned my Spanx leggings because these are 10x better!”

Even without the Spanx similarity, customers can’t get enough of these faux-leather leggings. “These are absolutely perfect,” one shopper declared. “They fit perfectly, so comfortable, and I would say the biggest positive is the fact that they move with your body.” And this customer gushed, “I love these because the material is thicker than the similar styles by other brands so they suck in your waist more. Also, the high waist is actually high and they are smoothing, slimming but not tight.” Too good to be true? Not according to this review: “They are so comfortable! I get so many compliments wearing these. They can be dressed up or down. Perfection!”

If you want to channel Cavallari’s style, pair these Amazon pants with a dark top and camel coat for a winning winter look. We love teaming faux-leather leggings with an oversized sweater and booties for an effortlessly cool ensemble. You can easily dress these pants up or down, so the outfit options are endless!

