Channel Kristin Cavallari’s One-Shoulder Top Style for $21

When we come across a piece of clothing or an accessory, we go to serious lengths to pinpoint the exact product. Unfortunately, the items celebrities and influencers wear out and about or on our Instagram feeds are often hard to find!

But that’s not the only issue. Often times, falling in love with a particular product can be crushing once we see the price tag. We’re shopping on a budget, and need to be realistic! So, instead, we like to take inspiration from stars like Kristin Cavallari and find affordable versions of the look. In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, the Uncommon James designer wore a knit one-shoulder top that looked incredibly cozy and stylish. Her version costs $198, but we discovered our own one-shoulder look for just $21!

Get the SheIn Women’s Casual One Shoulder Bishop Long Sleeve Blouse for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Our goal wasn’t to find an exact replica of Cavallari’s top, but a garment that offers a similar design and vibe. This top from SheIn has obvious differences, but it’s just as adorable as the former Laguna Beach star’s pricey piece!

It has the same long-sleeve, one-shoulder look, and is also made from a luxe knit material. The SheIn top offers waffle knit, which is one of our all-time favorite cozy materials, and the sleeve has more of a lantern silhouette as opposed to a fitted look.

Shoppers say that this top is a “must buy” for anyone who loves comfortable clothes made from the softest fabrics. They adore the feel of the top, and how its one-shoulder design instantly makes it dressier! It’s available in white, black, dusty rose pink and burgundy red. Any of these shades work for casual outfits and more elevated looks — it’s truly one of the most versatile waffle knits we’ve ever seen. It may not look exactly like Cavallari’s ensemble, but the overall aesthetic and affordable price of this SheIn top has Us totally sold!

