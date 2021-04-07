This Little Black Dress Looks Just like Hailey Bieber’s $288 Version

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking to feel like your best self — and who isn’t? — there’s nothing like slipping into a little black dress. Even if you wake up feeling like you got negative hours of sleep, a great LBD can suddenly make you look and feel like a million bucks!

There are about a billion types of little black dresses out there though — so which one do you want? And, more importantly, how do you actually find it? By coming to Us, you’ve already taken the right steps. We just found an LBD we think just about anyone would be excited to own. It looks just like Hailey Bieber’s, after all!

Get the YMDUCH Bodycon Spaghetti Strap Ruched Mini Club Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Bieber (née Baldwin) recently posted some selfies on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of the weekend, posing in a little black dress with layered necklaces and a glass of red wine in hand. It was such a chic look, but when we looked up her Danielle Guizio dress, we saw it was $288. Even if the price was alright with us, the fact that it was also sold out posed another unbeatable problem. And so, we popped over to Amazon in search of something similar. That’s how we ended up finding this practically identical piece for a mere fraction of the price!

Just like Bieber’s, this dress has a squared off neckline with spaghetti straps and a mini hem. Also like hers, it’s fitted throughout in a bodycon style made to accentuate your figure. It’s also super stretchy and ruched for a flattering effect!

Apart from black, this dress is also available in red and white. The white even has an extra built-in lining so it’s not see-through. You’ll also notice that each color has a two-piece version available on the same page should one of those suit your style!

You can follow Bieber’s route and wear this dress solo with just a few simple accessories, or you can use it as a layering piece. Dress it down with an oversized flannel shirt and high-top sneakers or try it with block heels and a kimono-style cardigan. With an amazing LBD like this, the possibilities are basically endless!

