Channel Kyle Richards With Geometric Sunglasses — Save Over $1,100

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a list of things we try to never leave the house without. We need our keys, our wallet, our phone, a lip balm, a mask and — especially during the summer — a pair of sunglasses. Not just any pair, of course. We need one that flatters our face, blocks out the sun and is cute enough to garner some compliments!

We’re always on the lookout for new pairs of sunnies, especially as trends and seasons change. Right now, geometric shapes are huge, and we love them because they look good on pretty much everyone. It’s no surprise that Kyle Richards has been rocking the trend!

Get the SOJOS Polygon Sunglasses (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Richards just recently posted a couple of photos posing on a boat in a bikini and matching cover-up, big hoops dangling from her ears and incredible sunnies shading her eyes. We looked up the exact Anna-Karin Karlsson pair she was wearing, but they cost about $1,165 and are currently sold out on the brand’s website. It honestly works out though, because this similar version we found on Amazon is perfect for more of a casual, everyday look. We can’t always be posing on a boat!

The best part, of course, is that the SOJOS version from Amazon is under $20 right now. These shades have geometric metal frames that remind Us of the ones the Real Housewives star wore, and the sheer color of the lenses is similar as well. We also love these lenses because they have a UV400 protective coating, claiming to provide almost 100% protection against UVA and UVB rays. They’re anti-glare too!

Get the SOJOS Polygon Sunglasses (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These sunglasses are sturdy with solid metal hinges, but they do know how to soften up too. We’re talking specifically about the soft silicone nose pads added on for extra comfort!

The pair with the gold frames and gradient brown lenses reminds us most of Richards’ pair, but there are five other options you can choose from as well. We really adore the pair with the pink lenses too, or you could go for purple or blue. There are also a couple of more classic pairs with deep grey lenses. Which is your favorite?

Get the SOJOS Polygon Sunglasses (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from SOJOS here and explore more sunglasses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!