Channel Alessandra Ambrosio’s Breezy White Shirt Style for Just $22

For Us, the It Piece of 2021 isn’t some loud, avant-garde, brand new creation. We love a fashion risk here and there, but sometimes the classics truly win out. We’re talking about a simple white shirt. Maybe “simple” isn’t quite the word for it though. We have a specific idea of what we want!

The shirt has to be loose but not too loose, and it needs to be airy but not totally sheer. We want buttons all the way down, but we don’t want them to be a distracting shape or shade. We also love one that can be customized whenever we want, whether we’re rolling up the sleeves or tying up the hem. Basically, we want something like the shirt Alessandra Ambrosio recently wore — and we found that something!

Get the Niitawm Button Down Blouse Shirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Ambrosio recently rocked her white shirt look out in Los Angeles while grabbing lunch with friends. She wore it open over a white tank, finishing off the look with cropped blue jeans, heels and sunglasses. It was a classic off-duty supermodel vibe — one we could very easily recreate with the Amazon top we found!

This Niitawm top is made of a lightweight cotton blend and has a breezy, relaxed fit and feel. It has small white buttons down the placket, giving it an ultra-clean look, as well as a classic collar. It also adds on a flap pocket at either side of the chest, which we adore. Another plus is the sleeves. You can roll them up and hold them in place using the integrated button design!

Another cool thing about this top is that it has a slight high-low hem with splits at the sides. This means you can easily tie up the front if you want a cropped look, all while leaving the back as is. It also just automatically adds a dash of chicness to any look!

While white is the way to go for channeling Ambrosio’s look, there are actually 20 variations of this top on Amazon, featuring colors like blue, pink, yellow, wine red, green and more. You’ll also find a handful of versions with shorter sleeves should you prefer those or just want something slightly lighter for hot summer days!

