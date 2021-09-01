Nail Kyle Richards’ Rustic Western Look With This Adorable Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Any dedicated fan of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise knows that the vacation episodes are always the best. When the ladies hop on a private jet and head off to an exotic locale, it makes for premium entertainment. Clearly, they know how to travel in style. When they’re off-camera, they take luxurious trips of their own — and we get to follow along on Instagram!

It’s fun to see how the Housewives spend their downtime, and most recently, Kyle Richards opted to go on a family trip to Aspen, Colorado. She totally channeled the laid-back western style that’s synonymous with the state, and if you want to get a similar look, we found the perfect boho cardigan to pick up now.

Get the FERBIA Women’s Boho Long Open Front Maxi Knit Sweater for prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

We spotted the reality TV star heading back to Beverly Hills on her Instagram Stories, clad in a long knit sweater that looked extra cozy. The print was beyond eye-catching, and we had to get the look. We didn’t find an exact match to her sweater, but this open-front cardigan from FERBIA offers the same rustic aesthetic!

Simply put, our pick is the perfect fall sweater. It’s ultra-long and can work as a lightweight coat when the air is brisk outside! There’s a stunning intricate pattern along the front and the hem, plus tassels hanging off the bottom of the knit. Anyone who loves the boho-chic vibe is going to absolutely adore this sweater!

Shoppers are completely in love with this knit and note that it’s their “new favorite” for the fall! It currently comes in a number of different colors and pattern styles, and reviewers are thrilled with how “vibrant” each option is. Even though the sweater we found doesn’t look exactly like the one Richards wore, the aesthetic is similar. If you want to add a new wear-anywhere sweater to your fall wardrobe, look no further — this one is getting added to our carts ASAP!

