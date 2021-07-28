Love Kyle Richards’ $195 Blue Fedora? This Amazon 1 Costs Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know so many people who say the same thing year after year: “I wish I could wear a sun hat, but I don’t think I could pull it off.” That was Us too, once upon a time. We get it. It’s such a powerful fashion statement, it can be intimidating. But at the same time, we don’t actually think we’ve ever seen anyone not look good in one — so why would we be the exception?

We know we definitely want to have a #sunhatsummer after seeing Kyle Richards post her #thirstythursday photo on Instagram. She wore a pretty bikini and a blue fedora sun hat, and we were enamored. It was the Elsie Frieda Looker hat, but of course, it had a hefty $195 price tag. That’s definitely more than we’d prefer to pay, so we checked Amazon for something similar, and that’s how we found this Lanzom hat!

Get the Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll-Up Sun Hat, now available for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

We were immediately impressed with this hat, noticing its whopping number of rave reviews and the fact that it’s a number one bestseller in the women’s sun hat category on Amazon. Of course, we fell for its looks and its construction too. It’s made of paper straw, so it’s light and breathable, and it’s a beautiful sky blue color so you can channel Richards!

This hat has a band around it, but there’s one on the inside too. Since the hat is one size, this smaller band can be used to adjust the fit. It also doubles as a sweatband, which is great in the summer. Another cool feature about this hat is that it’s foldable, so it’s A+ for traveling. Of course, it could also help protect your skin and eyes from the sun!

While the blue version was what drew Us to this hat, it’s actually available in over 35 colors and design variations. There’s a handful of other fun color pops like red, pink, green and purple, plus a ton of neutrals you can style with just about anything!

Another thing we love about this hat is that while it’s great for the pool and beach, it’s not one of those giant, floppy sun hats, so you can wear it elsewhere too without looking out of place. We know we’d look for any excuse to pop it on!

