We’ve heard of some pretty weird (yet effective) ingredients in skincare. Snail mucin, bee propolis, fish scales, charcoal, algae, eggs, goat’s milk…yeah, some of those were a bit of a shocker when we first started getting more into skincare. They work for so many people though, including Us! Our real confusion came in, however, when we heard of using dragon’s blood.

Of course, we’re not talking about the actual blood from the mythical creature, even if that was the first thing to cross our mind. It’s actually sap from a Croton lechleri tree. How did we learn about it though? From Kylie Jenner — back in 2015!

Ok guys you have to try @nipandfab Dragons Blood Fix Serum! Plumps my skin and is the perfect make up base! pic.twitter.com/oMX1ybFyGW — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 9, 2015

Get the Nip + Fab Dragon’s Blood Fix Serum Extreme for just $20 at Amazon! Grab the regular version here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Back in the day, Jenner tweeted out a Boomerang of herself holding a bottle of Nip + Fab’s Dragon’s Blood serum, writing, “Ok guys you have to try @nipandfab Dragons Blood Fix Serum! Plumps my skin and is the perfect make up base!” Obviously her skin has been flawless ever since, and her makeup always looks perfect, so we’re still turning to this serum for ourselves, even over five years later. The best part? This extreme version is just $20 and on Amazon Prime!

As mentioned, this serum’s main ingredient is dragon’s blood, which may form an invisible yet protective film on the skin to help protect it against environmental damage. Velvet flower is another key ingredient, added for extra moisture and its illuminating effects. There’s also Gransil EP-9, which may absorb excess oil and smooth skin to prime it, as well as hydrating favorite hyaluronic acid — probably the main force behind the plumping effect Jenner loves!

If this is your first encounter with this British beauty brand, just know that your skin may majorly appreciate the discovery. Trying out “weird” or uncommon ingredients should always require a little research at first, but it could ultimately lead to you finding a holy grail product as Jenner did years ago. We’re so thrilled that this one is still available and at such a low price. Glowing skin, we’re coming for you!

