



Don’t fix what isn’t broken! When it comes to our skincare products, it’s rare to find one that works — let alone works consistently! While we’re always on the hunt for something new, a tried-and-true product is usually the safest bet.

This is especially the case when the product has a seriously dedicated fanbase — like Kylie Jenner. The 22-year-old makeup maven has created an empire, so we trust her implicitly when it comes to these matters! Jenner has spoken at length over the years about the benefits of this exact product — which is why we’re thrilled to see it’s available on Amazon right now!

Grab the Nip+Fab Dragon Blood Fix Serum Extreme (originally $17) now with prices starting at just $16+ FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

Ring the alarm! Phone a friend! Are you tired of oily T-zones and sagging skin? If so, this may be the product for you! Back in 2015, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hopped on Twitter to sing this brand’s praises. Her verdict? Nothing but perfection! Per Jenner, the Nip+Fab Dragon Blood Fix Serum “plumps [her] skin and is the perfect makeup base!” Now, her endorsement is no joke — and it’s stood the test of time.

Fast-forward a couple of years later, this serum still prevails! Its innovated, result-driven formula provides a targeted and effective treatment. It’s perfect for anyone who’s suffering from dehydration, redness or skin sensitivity — and is even suitable for all skin types!

It turns to a strategic formula, which contains sap from Croton Lecherli trees, which acts as a “second-skin” to not only protect our skin’s outer layer but to shield and soothe it at the same time.

In addition to that, there’s also hyaluronic acid — a.k.a. the “holy grail” for hydration. This fast-acting ingredient works overtime to provide skin not only with intense moisture and comfort. The result is a healthy, hydrated, plumped and glowing look!

So many reviewers called this “cost-effective” serum such a “great product!” Many were amazed over the “fast-acting” results that left their skin “smooth, soft and glowing!” One even suggested to “do yourself a favor and buy” this Jenner-approved serum! Who are we to question all of these incredible reviews?!

