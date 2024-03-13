Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Kardashians are powerful enough to team up with virtually any brand, so their seal of approval makes quite the statement. Case in point: Kylie Jenner is the new face of Sam Edelman! We usually associate the Kardashians with luxury designers, so we didn’t see this collaboration coming. But Sam Edelman is one of our favorite footwear brands, so we’re all about this partnership!

Related: Brooke Shields' Comfy-Chic Airport Shoes Are From a Helen Mirren-Loved Brand From red carpets to photoshoots and even on set, Brooke Shields has been spotted in a variety of fabulous footwear over the years. But perhaps nothing catches our eye quite like what she wears on her off-duty days — specifically at the airport. Now, considering all of the chaos travel brings, airport days are a […]

In honor of Sam Edelman’s platinum anniversary, Kylie is starring in a campaign to highlight the brand’s 20-year legacy. This collection features bestsellers that belong in every closet! Below are some of the classic styles from this capsule, as well as other shoes we’re eyeing for spring and summer. KJ-approved!

Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandal

Vacay vibes! Take these trendy raffia slides on your next beach getaway. These chic sandals will look amazing with a neutral linen ensemble!

Michaela Mary Jane Flat

Mary Janes are the new ballet flats. Kylie’s even modeling these timeless shoes above! We love an ivory shade for spring and summer.

$130.00 See It!

Bianka Slingback Pump

Slingbacks are also in style right now! These pointed-toe pumps will elongate your legs for your next date night.

$120.00 See It!

Bay Slide Sandal

This Grecian-style sandal is an elevated take on a simple slide. This shoe is an everyday essential for warm weather!

$120.00 See It!

Related: Jennifer Garner's Favorite Running Shoes Are on Sale — In 15 Different Colors As they say, you should never want to be anyone other than yourself. We fully agree… with one exception. C’mon, don’t we all want to be a little bit like Jennifer Garner? She’s a total superstar! When she’s not killing it on set, she struts around with smooth skin, a radiant smile and shiny hair — […]

Reid Woven Slide Sandal

New in! These woven buckle sandals are drop-dead gorgeous. Snag these slides now before they sell out!

Daniella Ankle Strap Heeled Sandal

Need the perfect pair of heels for a summer wedding? These strappy sandals will give you a lift without getting stuck in the grass.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$120.00 See It!

Lorraine Bit Loafer

You better work! Menswear is continuing to trend this spring, so rock these loafers from the business meeting to the board meeting.

$150.00 See It!

Related: 17 Ballet Flats That Will Help You Get Ready for Spring 2024 If you’re not already aware, ballet flats are a big trend right now! Whether it’s supple leather editions or slinky slingback styles, the shoe silhouette is taking over TikTok, Instagram and sidewalks alike. With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get yourself a brand-new pair! From edgy, fashion-forward variations to tried […]