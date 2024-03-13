Your account
Kylie Jenner Is the New Face of Sam Edelman! Shop 7 Stylish Shoes From the Brand

By
Kylie Jenner for Sam Edelman
Chris Colls/Sam Edelman

The Kardashians are powerful enough to team up with virtually any brand, so their seal of approval makes quite the statement. Case in point: Kylie Jenner is the new face of Sam Edelman! We usually associate the Kardashians with luxury designers, so we didn’t see this collaboration coming. But Sam Edelman is one of our favorite footwear brands, so we’re all about this partnership!

Kylie Jenner for Sam Edelman
Chris Colls/Sam Edelman

In honor of Sam Edelman’s platinum anniversary, Kylie is starring in a campaign to highlight the brand’s 20-year legacy. This collection features bestsellers that belong in every closet! Below are some of the classic styles from this capsule, as well as other shoes we’re eyeing for spring and summer. KJ-approved!

Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandal

raffia slides
Nordstrom

Vacay vibes! Take these trendy raffia slides on your next beach getaway. These chic sandals will look amazing with a neutral linen ensemble!

See It!

Michaela Mary Jane Flat

Mary Jane flats
Nordstrom

Mary Janes are the new ballet flats. Kylie’s even modeling these timeless shoes above! We love an ivory shade for spring and summer.

$130.00
See It!

Bianka Slingback Pump

slingback pumps
Nordstrom

Slingbacks are also in style right now! These pointed-toe pumps will elongate your legs for your next date night.

$120.00
See It!

Bay Slide Sandal

slide sandals
Nordstrom

This Grecian-style sandal is an elevated take on a simple slide. This shoe is an everyday essential for warm weather!

$120.00
See It!

Reid Woven Slide Sandal

woven slide sandals
Nordstrom

New in! These woven buckle sandals are drop-dead gorgeous. Snag these slides now before they sell out!

Daniella Ankle Strap Heeled Sandal

heeled sandals
Nordstrom

Need the perfect pair of heels for a summer wedding? These strappy sandals will give you a lift without getting stuck in the grass.

$120.00
See It!

Lorraine Bit Loafer

Sam Edelman loafers
Sam Edelman

You better work! Menswear is continuing to trend this spring, so rock these loafers from the business meeting to the board meeting.

$150.00
See It!

tote

