Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The Kardashians are powerful enough to team up with virtually any brand, so their seal of approval makes quite the statement. Case in point: Kylie Jenner is the new face of Sam Edelman! We usually associate the Kardashians with luxury designers, so we didn’t see this collaboration coming. But Sam Edelman is one of our favorite footwear brands, so we’re all about this partnership!
In honor of Sam Edelman’s platinum anniversary, Kylie is starring in a campaign to highlight the brand’s 20-year legacy. This collection features bestsellers that belong in every closet! Below are some of the classic styles from this capsule, as well as other shoes we’re eyeing for spring and summer. KJ-approved!
Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandal
Vacay vibes! Take these trendy raffia slides on your next beach getaway. These chic sandals will look amazing with a neutral linen ensemble!
Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Mary Janes are the new ballet flats. Kylie’s even modeling these timeless shoes above! We love an ivory shade for spring and summer.
Bianka Slingback Pump
Slingbacks are also in style right now! These pointed-toe pumps will elongate your legs for your next date night.
Bay Slide Sandal
This Grecian-style sandal is an elevated take on a simple slide. This shoe is an everyday essential for warm weather!
Reid Woven Slide Sandal
New in! These woven buckle sandals are drop-dead gorgeous. Snag these slides now before they sell out!
Daniella Ankle Strap Heeled Sandal
Need the perfect pair of heels for a summer wedding? These strappy sandals will give you a lift without getting stuck in the grass.
Lorraine Bit Loafer
You better work! Menswear is continuing to trend this spring, so rock these loafers from the business meeting to the board meeting.