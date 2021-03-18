1 Day Only! Get 25% Off These Kylie Skincare Favorites at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you spend your days scrolling through skincare bloggers’ picks on Instagram and planning out an imaginary routine in your head — but never actually buying any of the products — that stops today. We know we’ll follow a brand’s releases for years without ever actually pressing that “place order” button, but when a serious sale comes around, everything changes!

As part of Nordstrom’s current Beauty Trend Event, Kylie Skin products are on sale today (and today only!) for 25% off. We’re talking over 20 items from Kylie Jenner’s game-changing brand, from single products to sets. If you’ve been adoring Kylie Skin and its pretty pink packaging from afar, it’s time to see what these products are really all about for yourself. But remember, you only have one day to shop, and time is already running out! Here are our top picks:

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set

Need to revamp the whole routine? Simply need a travel-friendly set? Regardless of your sitch, here’s where you can start. This four-piece set includes mini versions of Kylie Skin’s gentle Foaming Face Wash, purifying Vanilla Milk Toner, brightening Vitamin C Serum and conditioning Face Moisturizer. Hint: Use them in that order!

Get the Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set (originally $39) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping! One day only!

Clear Complexion Correction Stick

If you’re looking for a little extra oomph in the blemish-fighting department, this serum stick is a must-have — especially for only $11. It’s a gentle gel formula that you can dab directly onto unwelcome acne after cleansing. Reviewers say they now have the “clearest skin [they’ve] ever had” and that this product is giving them the “confidence [they’ve] lacked for 15+ years”!

Get the Clear Complexion Correction Stick (originally $15) for just $11 at Nordstrom with free shipping! One day only!

Coconut Body Scrub

This sugar scrub feels like heaven to apply, and the results only solidify the celestial experience. This scrub claims to exfoliate the skin while coconut oil provides deep hydration (and a gorgeous scent). The dreamy formula also contains kiwi seed oil and vitamin C for a youthful look and feel!

Get the Coconut Body Scrub (originally $26) for just $20 at at Nordstrom with free shipping! One day only!

Detox Face Mask

If your skin needs a refresh, this detox face mask is here to help. Its key ingredients include kaolin clay, bentonite clay and charcoal to draw impurities and excess oil out of the skin, while mineral-rich sea salt, fruit extracts and hyaluronic acid aim to moisturize and revitalize. Say hello to happy skin in as little as 10 minutes!

Get the Detox Face Mask (originally $22) for just $17 at Nordstrom with free shipping! One day only!

Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil

Sunscreen is one of the most important anti-aging and health steps in your skincare routine, but it’s often overlooked. Sometimes, people simply don’t like the thick formula. This sunscreen oil, however, is different than the rest. It’s a spray-on, invisible formula for streak-free application that claims to leave you glowing and hydrated. It has SPF 30 protection against UVA and UVB rays — just remember to reapply every two hours, as you should with all sunscreen!

Get the Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil (originally $32) for just $24 at Nordstrom with free shipping! One day only!

