This Captivating Tummy Control Swimsuit From La Blanca Is 60% Off

Let’s talk tummy control. But let’s keep it quiet, right? Tummy control is something we all look for in our clothes — especially when it comes to bathing suits — but we’d rather keep it more of a secret. And that’s okay. The issue, though, is that some tummy control swimsuits look like tummy control swimsuits, leaving us feeling more self-conscious than we were to begin with!

The same often goes for other products too, like orthopedic shoes. They have everything you could want, but they are missing even the slightest element of style. You don’t want to put something on that leads to others questioning your choices or making assumptions. The only thing you want them to think is, “Wow, that looks amazing! I wonder where it’s from.” Luckily, there are a few products out there that get it right on all fronts, and this gorgeous one-piece swimsuit is leading the charge!

Get the La Blanca Island Goddess Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $124) for just $50 at Macy’s! Sale ends July 5, 2020. Available in more colors and sizes at Amazon!

Oh, did we mention this swimsuit is 60% off right now? This is a limited-time special, so if you’re already falling in love it, don’t click away. You would never spot someone wearing this swimsuit and think they were trying to cover up, right? You would be too busy obsessing over that off-the-shoulder ruffle neckline. A beautiful boho-chic vibe that eliminates strappy tan lines? And you can always pull the straps up over your shoulders if you need more support? Sold!

Surprisingly, the neckline isn’t the only star feature of this suit. La Blanca takes things a step further around back, where you’ll find a ravishing lace-up cutout! How perfect is that? You get moderate coverage down at the booty, but you’re still showing off skin in other places where you’re more comfortable with it. We know we’re in love.

You were so distracted by these lovely features that you forgot all about the tummy control, right? It’s there though, keeping you tucked in while adding an extra flattering effect via ruching along the side seams. This ruching helps to conceal the midsection while also further accentuating your shape!

This Island Goddess swimsuit also has removable cups and is lined, just in case you were wondering about the less noticeable details. Every last one is taken care of! That’s why multiple reviewers are saying they would “100% recommend” this piece, after all, regardless of your body type. La Blanca creates swimsuits “inspired by real women for real women” so that everybody and every body can swim, and we are so on board with that.

