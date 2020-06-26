Obsessed! These Chic European-Style Swimsuits Look So Expensive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon has some of the most stylish swimsuits on the market. Their offering is major, and you can score bikinis and one-pieces that look like they are straight off the pages of a European fashion magazine!

Browsing for the perfect piece can be a daunting task, so we’re doing the heavy lifting for you. Check out our favorite swimsuits below — they are all amazing and affordable to boot!

This Printed One-Piece

It’s no secret that animal prints are seriously on trend right now, and we’re loving the leopard version of this one-piece! If this print isn’t your style, there are so many other options to choose from.

Get the Diukia Women’s Printed One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Crochet Bikini

This crochet style looks like it belongs on the French Riviera! This is a great suit for anyone who’s curvaceous. The top is super supportive, and the high-waist bikini bottom fits like a dream!

Get the Utyful Women’s Crochet Lace V Neck High Waist Bikini Set for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cutout One-Piece

This is a one-piece that’s fit for a supermodel. The single shoulder strap couldn’t be more stylish, and the cutout on the side is actually incredibly flattering! This suit can make your body look seamless and streamlined.

Get the Iris & Lilly Women’s Cut Out One Shoulder High Leg Swimsuit for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Stripe One-Piece

Vertical stripes are ideal because they make the body look slimmer. The color combinations are fabulous for summer, and the knotted straps take this suit to a new level. Of course, if you’re not a fan of the stripes, you can get this design in different colors and patterns.

Get the Mae Women’s Swimwear Knot Strap Deep V One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Zip-Up One Piece

This suit is completely unique. The short-sleeve style is an elevated vibe, and we happen to think that it looks chic. We love the zipper going down the front, which lets you show a little skin!

Get the ROSKIKI Women’s Zip Front Printed Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit for $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Embellished Bikini

The pom-pom trimming on this suit is too adorable. This is made for a successful Instagram selfie!

Get the Bdcoco Women’s High Waist Two Piece Bikini Set for $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

