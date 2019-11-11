Save Up to $210 on These Luxurious La Mer Gift Sets at Nordstrom





If you could stock your vanity with one skincare brand, regardless of price, what brand would be your top choice? Was the first name to pop into your head La Mer?

La Mer is the gold standard of skincare, with so many fresh-faced celebs praising its luxurious products, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Blake Lively and Kendall Jenner. Some say it’s essentially the skin’s answer to the Fountain of Youth — and by the looks of its A-list fans, we don’t doubt it. That’s why we stopped in our tracks when we saw the La Mer gift sets available at Nordstrom right now. The savings are truly incredible! Check out the best of the best below and see just how much you can save!

This Miraculous Set for Struggling Winter Skin — You Save $61!

This limited edition set comes in a gorgeous cosmetic bag that glows the same way our skin might after just one night of using these products. It includes a travel-size version of The Regenerating Serum and a travel-size version of the famous Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream for a spa-like skincare routine morning and night!

Get the La Mer Regenerating Mini Miracles Set ($151 value) for just $90 at Nordstrom!

This Energizing Triple Threat — You Save $32!

This three-piece set is a Nordstrom exclusive and needs to be ours as soon as now. It includes minis of The Treatment Lotion, The Eye Concentrate and The Moisturizing Soft Cream to replenish our skin, and it comes in an ultraviolet bag. Use these three products after cleansing for a baby-soft and smooth complexion!

Get the La Mer Mini Miracles set ($122 value) for just $90 at Nordstrom!

This Eyes-to-Neck Concentrate Set — You Save $102!

This gift set is another trio of products, but this time, we have three concentrates to target the eyes down to the décolleté. It includes minis of The Concentrate, The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate and The Eye Concentrate for extra-strength, extra-gentle care and rejuvenation!

Get the La Mer Concentrate Mini Miracles Set ($292 value) for just $190 at Nordstrom!

This Must-Have Regimen for Dewy Perfection — You Save $100!

This set is all about the glow, and what a coincidence, because so are we! It includes travel sizes of The Replenishing Oil Exfoliator, The Renewal Oil and The Moisturizing Soft Cream, which may create the most enviable glass skin on the block (or the planet) when used all together!

Get the La Mer Travel Size Replenishing Moisture Set ($345 value) for just $245 at Nordstrom!

This Refreshing, Renewing Four-Piece — You Save $210!

No, that’s not a typo; you can really save over $200 on this set! It includes the Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, The Intensive Revitalizing Mask, The Eye Concentrate and The Renewal Oil. It’s basically a phoenix, bringing new life to our complexion!

Get the La Mer Revitalizing Renewal Collection ($535 value) for just $325 at Nordstrom!

