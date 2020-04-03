In case you haven’t figured it out, this is the best time to invest in skincare. Usually our lives are incredibly busy and we have a million places to be, but with extensive downtime at our disposal, it makes complete sense to pivot to self-care and focus on a personal upgrade!

Amping up your skincare routine is a great way to add a little extra value to the current situation. In fact, it’s the ideal moment to get your regimen in gear with the help of La Roche-Posay and their limited time sale! All of their beloved anti-aging products are an extra 25% off through April 5, 2020 — and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Plus, you’ll get a bonus gift with every purchase. Take a look at their five bestselling products below to snag some skincare inspo, and get glowing ASAP!

Their Top-Notch Plumping Serum

The base for great skin is amazing hydration, and this serum can seriously plump up your face with its potent hyaluronic acid formula.

Get the Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum (originally $30) on sale for just $23 off with code: VITAMINC at checkout, available exclusively at La Roche-Posay!

Their Brightening Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is the key to making any complexion look brighter and more radiant. This serum contains concentrated 10% vitamin C that can lead to an immediate glow, as well as even out your skin tone in the process.

Get the 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum (originally $40) on sale for just $30 off with code: VITAMINC at checkout, available exclusively at La Roche-Posay!

Their Anti-Wrinkle Forming Serum

This serum is specifically designed to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles — and premature sun damage too!

Get the Retinol B3 Pure Retinol Serum (originally $40) on sale for just $30 off with code: VITAMINC at checkout, available exclusively at La Roche-Posay!

Their Triple Threat Set

For the ultimate skincare experience, get all three of La Roche-Posay’s top-grade serums in one set! This trio of products is worth $110, so you’re getting some serious value with this purchase.

Get the Anti-Aging Serum Set (originally $88) on sale for just $66 off with code: VITAMINC at checkout, available exclusively at La Roche-Posay!



Their Moisturizing Eye Cream

Taking care of your sensitive under-eye area is extremely important. This cream acts as a firming and moisturizing filler to plump up your skin and diminish the look of crow’s feet and droopy skin.

Get the Redermic C Vitamin C Eye Cream (originally $45) on sale for just $34 off with code: VITAMINC at checkout, available exclusively at La Roche-Posay!

Looking for more? Check out more all of the anti-aging products on sale and shop everything available from La Roche-Posay here!

