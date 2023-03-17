Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Say goodbye to itchy dry skin, and hello to a healthy and glowy face! Let’s face it: Sensitive skin is no joke. It’s a serious matter which can act up on any given day in an unpredictable fashion — especially while trying out new products.

When we came across the La Roche-Posay Ultra Soothing Repair Face Moisturizer, we couldn’t stay away. Not only is it luxurious and incredibly affordable, but it’s also super soft and impactful when it comes to dry skin. If you’re anything like Us and are feeling the effects of brisk March air on your complexion, this moisturizer will quickly become your secret weapon.

Get the La Roche-Posay Ultra Soothing Repair Face Moisturizer for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

La Roche-Posay always keeps sensitivity in mind and uses limited ingredients, ensuring the lotion is effective while being minimally invasive. The face lotion is also dermatologist-tested, allergy-tested, fragrance-free and paraben and preservative-free. Apply the product twice a day, after cleansing in the morning and at night to see the full benefits come to life.

There’s a reason why the moisturizer is a cult favorite and so highly-rated! First, it helps the skin feel relaxed on immediate application, then a rich water provides a soothing antioxidant. Lastly, it uses shea butter to lock moisture in and continue to aid and restore the skin. It also can be layered underneath makeup as a hydrating primer! The cream is recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists, currently rated 4.5 stars on Amazon and has nearly 5,000 impressive customer reviews.

If you need any more convincing, check out this stellar feedback from savvy shoppers!

One fan wrote, “My skin has never been smoother. There is a definite difference in my pores and skin texture. I’ve always had fairly decent skin but dealt with dry patches, flaky skin and black heads on my chin/nose area.” They continued, “It’s gentle enough for my skin, no more drying or flaking skin and I get compliments all the time on my skin at work!”

A second customer commented, “Within a day, this La Roche-Posey product moisturized my dry skin. This is the first time in months my skin has felt moisturized and hydrated.” A third added, “Totally hooked. Perfect amount of moisturizing, no breakouts, sits well under makeup.” No breakouts and smooth skin? Sign Us up immediately!

