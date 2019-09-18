



Beauty is pain…literally! Everyone knows just how difficult our skin can (and will) be. From dry, itchy skin to uneven skin tones and textures, it’s one problem after another. What’s worse than that? Navigating our way through them. It’s impossible to know what the problem is, let alone know what product to reach for. Talk about a dilemma!

So what’s a beauty lover to do? If you ask Us, it’s about time to call in an expert. An expert that deals with the royals, that is. Duchess Meghan‘s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, revealed in a recent WhoWhatWear article, that he turns to La Roche-Posay. This brand is not only his favorite skin savior, but one of ours too! And guess what? We found six skin-saving products all majorly marked down at Amazon right now!

This Foaming Cleanser:

In the market for a deep cleansing, foaming cream? We found it. This foaming cream will cleanse skin deep beneath the surface to visibly minimize pores and remove excess oil. It’s suitable for all skin types — including sensitive skin — and may even lock in moisture, too!

See it: Grab the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Deep Cleansing Foaming Cream Cleanser (originally $23) now with prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17th, 2019, but are subject to change.

2. This Acne Treatment:

Struggling with stubborn acne? Need a solution that doesn’t just work, but works well? According to the brand, this acne treatment will reduce acne by 60% in as little as 10 days! Amazing, isn’t it? It is, and what’s even better is this oil-free formula claims to clean clogged pores and rid skin of blackheads and whiteheads too!

See it: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Acne Treatment with Benzoyl Peroxide (originally $37) now with prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17th, 2019, but are subject to change.

3. This Gel Cleanser:

Still struggling with acne? Need something a bit more powerful? Turn to this medicated acne wash. This gel formula turns to fast-acting ingredients such as salicylic acid to target excess oil and clear acne breakouts. It’s clinically tested to reduce excess surface oil up to 47%, which is great for anyone who’s looking to wave goodbye to unflattering skin for good!

See it: Grab the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Acne Cleanser (originally $15) now with prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17th, 2019, but are subject to change.

4. These Oil-Free Face Wipes:

Living your life on the go? Need a product that can keep up? Throw these oil-free cleansing towelettes in your purse! Not only are they dermatologist-tested, but they claim to cleanse away excess oil and pore-clogging impurities, while also smoothing and refining skin texture. Consider Us sold!

See it: Grab the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Oil-Free Cleansing Face Wipes Towelettes, 25 Count (originally $10) now with prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17th, 2019, but are subject to change.

5. This Pore-Refining Serum:

Hoping to turn back the hands of time? All the while minimizing the appearance of our pores? Turn to this anti-aging serum. It may reduce the signs of pores while visibly smoothing our skin’s natural texture and even boosting its radiance, revealing our healthiest looking complexion yet. A-m-a-z-i-n-g!

See it: Grab the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Pore-Refining Serum with Glycolic Acid (originally $45) now with prices starting at just $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17th, 2019, but are subject to change.

6. This Double Repair Moisturizer:

Sunscreen is an essential part of our daily lives! What better way to incorporate it than with this Double Repair Face Moisturizer? It’s the ultimate two-in-one. Not only will it lock in moisture and hydrate our skin, but it’ll do so while protecting us from the sun since it’s SPF 30. Fabulous!

See it: Grab the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer with SPF 30 for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17th, 2019, but are subject to change.

