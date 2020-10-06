These Under-$15 Joggers Feel So Much More Luxe and Expensive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Working remotely has its challenges, but it also has some major perks that we can’t ignore! Our favorite part about the whole remote office situation? Not having to get dressed up in business-appropriate attire every morning! For the past six months, many of Us have taken advantage of this by wearing comfortable bottoms and letting our slacks and jeans collect dust.

The ideal lounge pants are a pair just like this option from LA12ST! Not only are they incredibly soft, they feel so much more expensive than they actually are. It’s incredible!

Get the LA12ST Women’s Juniors Soft Jogger Pants for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.



These jogger pants are simple and streamlined. There are no over-the-top designs or trendy embellishments. They’re plain and comfortable, which is all we truly want in this type of garment. The material is ultra-stretchy, which is always a huge plus in our books. Loungewear that’s restricting completely defeats the purpose — but there are no issues like that here. These pants are available in a slew of solid shades, and there’s even a leopard print version if you’re feeling frisky!

These joggers have an elastic waistband with a drawstring that you can adjust to your liking. The pant legs have a narrow fit that’s still roomy, and they’re cuffed at the ankles in a classic jogger fashion. They also have pockets for your convenience, which is a total necessity.

If you’re in the market for basic joggers that are still supremely cute, this is the pair to purchase. Shoppers are raving that they feel way more luxe than their price point suggests, which is a perpetual goal! Affordable loungewear is the best kind, and when the quality goes above and beyond, it’s a no-brainer. We know that we’re going to want to wear these joggers every day of the week, so picking up more than one color is happening. We can’t resist!

