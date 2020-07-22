Lady Gaga Wore This Shimmering Sports Bra in Multiple Instagram Photos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are all about pretty activewear. What, just because we’re getting a little sweaty we can’t look chic? We firmly believe that the more stylish our activewear is, the better we’ll perform during our actual workout. We’ll be more motivated to work out too. And hey, we don’t have to only wear it to the gym. Athleisure is the trend right now, and we’re taking full advantage of it!

The latest piece of activewear to catch our eye, leaving us staring ever since, is a sports bra from Alo, a top-of-the-line yoga brand. We actually spotted it on social media though, casually modeled by the one and only Lady Gaga! The “Rain On Me” singer just recently posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram, her platinum hair hanging down and peeking into the sunshine and her makeup positively glowing. It was an ad for the Tudor watch on her wrist, but we have to say, we were immediately drawn to her Alo sports bra instead. She also posted a photo in a pink shade just a few weeks ago!

Get the Glitter Bra for just $62 at Alo with free shipping! Check out the matching shorts here!

In the more recent photo, Gaga wore the Marina/Silver shade of this bra, a pretty, periwinkle blue with silver threads that shimmer and sparkle with your every movement. This isn’t the type of glitter that’s going to shed everywhere or irritate your skin. It’s integrated into the four-way stretch fabric itself, allowing for comfortable movement, whether you’re practicing yoga or going for a run outside. You’ll be glistening throughout any type of workout — and not just from the sweat!

When we say sweat, by the way, we mean just what’s on your exposed skin. The fabric itself is actually moisture-wicking and antimicrobial, made to deter any funky sweat stains and uncomfortable pooling. We can trust that it’ll do its job well too, since it was wear-tested by Alo’s very own in-house team. You can see why this brand is so popular among celebrities!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 17, 2020 at 7:10pm PDT

This bra has a scoop neckline and a low back, with thin shoulder straps and light to medium support. Shoppers say it’s easily “supportive enough for yoga” and that it’s “one of the most comfortable sports bras [they’ve] ever worn.” They’ve even “stopped buying from Lululemon” because of Alo pieces like this! Shoppers are so dedicated that one even said 80% of their closet was now Alo. We guess that’s just what happens when a brand constantly produces “high quality and flattering” pieces!

Apart from the Marina shade, your other choices are Black, Bone and Macaron Pink, as seen in Gaga’s selfie. They all have that same glorious silver sparkle too. Collect them all!

