6 Celeb-Favorite Sunglasses You Can Seriously Rock This Summer

Summer is here, people! Well, not officially, but we’ve decided to take the season’s start into our own hands. We need those summer vibes now! We’re not waiting around any longer! We’re ready to put our sweaters away for real this time, swapping them for the swimsuits, shorts and sunglasses we’ve been dreaming of.

On the same page as Us? Let’s do this thing. We’re starting with sunglasses — the most important accessory of all. While accessories are usually the thing to accent our outfits, when you have the right pair of sunglasses, the clothes become the accessories to them. Still looking for that right pair? How about some celebrity inspiration (thanks to Who What Wear) to help you make your final pick?