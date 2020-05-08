Get your wallets ready — BaubleBar is having a major sale that you definitely don’t want to miss out on! You can score some amazing jewelry pieces for as little as $10, including styles that have been sported by major celebs. Yes, you heard Us right! Just $10 — it’s seriously incredible. If you haven’t heard of BaubleBar before, the brand features a wide range of jewelry and accessories — all trend-driven, and all affordable!

This major sale event is happening for a limited time only — through May 10, 2020! These pieces are bound to sell out, so get to browsing ASAP. We’ve rounded up a number of styles that have been spotted on the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts (plus our top picks!) to get you started. Happy shopping!

Celeb-Approved Deals

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny From the Block has been spotted in these sparklers, and we can’t believe the price point. Let’s just say it’s far more affordable than her 15-carat engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez!

Get J. Lo’s fabulous Michel Curb Chain Drop Earrings, originally $44, now just $18!

Bella Hadid — Get the supermodel’s funky Leia Resin Hoop Earrings, originally $34, now just $10! If it’s Bella-approved, you know it’s chic.

Lauren Burnham — Get The Bachelor alum’s beautiful Callisto Drop Earrings, originally $38, now just $20!

Julia Roberts — As an iconic actress, Roberts knows a thing or two about stunning baubles. Get her Mini Alidia Pinky Ring — originally $44, now just $10!

Us Favorite Deals

Our Favorite Hoop Earrings

Hoops are always in style — especially when they are covered in bling. We can’t believe this bestselling piece is still in stock!

Get these Gossamer Pavé Hoop Earrings, originally $58, now just $20!

Our Favorite Drop Earrings — Shop these beaded Rosalind Drop Earrings, originally $44, now just $10!

Our Favorite Statement Ring — Get the bold Serilda Ring, originally $46, now just $10!

Our Favorite Chain Bracelet

Call it a ’90s renaissance! Charm bracelets are back in a big way, and we’re here for it. The retro staple has gotten an upgrade for the new decade — and this is the perfect way to trial the trend.

Get the playful Juniper Charm Bracelet, originally $58, now just $10!

Our Favorite Ear Cuff — Get the edgy Ciara Ear Cuff, originally $24, now just $10!

Our Favorite Huggie Earrings — Get these fun Cherry Chain Link Drop Earrings, originally $36, now just $10!

Our Favorite Statement Headband — Get the sparkly Lily Crystal Headband, originally $58, now just $29!

Our Favorite Pendant Necklace

A pendant is one of the most traditional pieces that should be in every fashionista’s jewelry box. This version is a fresh take on a staple!

Get the adorable Smiley Pavé Pendant Necklace, originally $36, now just $16!

Our Favorite Hair Clip — Get the elegant Steph Hair Clip Set, originally $36, now just $18!

Our Favorite Stud Earrings — Get these nostalgic Squish Gummy Ear Jackets, originally $36, now just $12!

Our Favorite Pearl Jewelry Item — Get these classic Dafina Pearl Hoop Earrings, originally $42, now just $12!

Our Favorite Stretch Bracelet — Get the vibrant Anguilla Bracelet, originally $32, now just $10!

Our Favorite Y-Neck Necklace

Is it just Us, or is this necklace seriously ready for the red carpet?

Get the stunning Varese 18K Gold Vermeil Pendant Necklace, originally $74, now just $30!

Our Favorite Pull-Tie Bracelet — Get the personalized Initial Crystal Bracelet, originally $36, now just $9!

Our Favorite Personalized Necklace — Get the name initial Oracle Pendant Necklace, originally $38, now just $12!

Our Favorite Tassel Earrings

Even if you don’t have a summer vacation on the horizon, feel like you’re somewhere glamorous in these Instagram-ready danglers.

Get these bright Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings, originally $38, now just $14!

Our Favorite Cheeky Earrings — Get these oversized pineapple Bermuda Raffia Drop Earrings, originally $44, now just $10!

