This Button-Down Cardigan Will Add Flair to Your Lazy Day Wardrobe

When it comes to essentials, there are a few go-to garments that never disappoint Us — and sweaters are at the top of the list. While we tend to pack up our heavy duty knits once the winter is over, there are a few staple sweaters that we always find use for.

Cardigans are one of those year-round staples, and we enjoy having options like this version from LAICIGO within an arm’s reach at all times! It can elevate any outfit, and it’s a key layer player for creating a look no matter what the season.

Get the LAICIGO Women’s Button Down Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater may not be particularly groundbreaking in terms of its style and design, but it truly has a lot going for it! Shoppers love the quality of the knit and claim that it’s ultra-soft and warm. The material feels “thick” but not “heavy,” which is a surprisingly hard balance to strike in the knit department.

Fun fact: Multiple shoppers noted they bought this sweater after snagging inspiration from Taylor Swift‘s “Cardigan” music video, her first single off of the Grammy-nominated album Folklore. Although it doesn’t resemble her coveted knit, it offers up a similar cozy vibe!

Ready to score your own? Let’s discuss all of the different ways you can style this cardigan. In the winter, you can layer it over a long-sleeve turtleneck or another type of thermal top — and later on in the spring, this sweater can be worn on its own! You can keep it buttoned up or open, or leave one or two buttons at the top free and rock it in an off-the-shoulder style. It’s a seriously adorable and affordable knit that provides a lot of bang for your buck, and it’s sure to fit right in with the rest of your wardrobe!

