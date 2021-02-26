Reviewers ‘Don’t Want Anyone Else to Discover’ This Cult-Favorite Candle

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Candles just make Us so happy. They’re such a simple way to add a little magic to your everyday life. Having a little wick burning and a scent you love filling the air can totally transform your space. Ambiance shifted, mood lifted.

The issue is not only finding a candle with a fragrance you love, but one with a powerful (but not too powerful) throw. You also need to make sure it’s not going to tunnel immediately, and that it has a long burn time. And if you live with others, you need a scent that everyone will enjoy. Sometimes it feels like finding a needle in a haystack. That’s why we found that needle for you, in the form of this cult-favorite candle!

This award winner is a candle version of Lake & Skye’s iconic, unisex 11 11 fragrance, known for being “sheer, clean and uplifting with an ethereal vibe.” The scent is a “musky blend of white ambers” that just about anyone will love. Reviewers call it “the best smelling candle ever,” saying they “instantly became obsessed” with it!

Shoppers say this 11 11 candle’s fragrance is “intoxicating,” but that its “crisp and fresh scent” isn’t overpowering. It’s just enough. One reviewer even said that they love it so much, they secretly “don’t want anyone else to discover” that this candle exists, because they want them all to themselves. Sorry, but we just had to spread the word!

This is a 100% soy wax candle that’s both vegan and cruelty-free. It’s free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates too, and it has a 50-hour burn time — so it’ll be sticking around for a while. We’re sure you’ll want to upcycle it even when the wax is gone. That minimal, modern design is just gorgeous and will fit into anyone’s space. Even the cloud-covered packaging is so pretty. You’re not going to want to throw away the box!

Another reason we love this candle is because of its fragrance name, which is displayed on the design. 11 11 is a lucky number and date for many people. It’s also an angel number, if you’re into that concept. Angel numbers are repeated sequences of numbers and could be very good signs and symbols for your life. “Seeing a repeating number is like your angel pointing to you and making you feel seen and heard,” Mystic Michaela told Well+Good. Keep that in mind not only with this candle, but next time you glance at the clock and see it’s 11:11, or perhaps 2:22 or 5:55!

While an 11 11 candle is under $50, if you want to grab two or add something else to your cart, you’ll receive free shipping and a free sample. You just need to spend $70 or more. Keep that in mind while browsing Lake & Skye’s incredible inventory!

