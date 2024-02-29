Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it — we can’t all have lips like Rihanna or Angelina Jolie. There’s nothing wrong with thinner lips, but if you’re going for a dramatic, bold, shimmery look, a little plump can’t hurt — and no, we’re not talking about lip fillers (which cost hundreds of dollars, by the way). We’re talking about a lip oil that can give you the illusion of lip fillers without the cost, pain and upkeep.

If you want full, soft lips, we found the perfect multipurpose lip oil for you. This one serves as a balm, gloss, color, mask and oil, all in one! Not only does the balm plump your lips, but it keeps them hydrated for 24 hours, doesn’t come off while you eat (or give your Prince Charming a smooch) and adds a natural-looking shine. It is designed for all-day wear, perfect for the day-to-day or a night out with friends. It also serves as a restorative overnight lip mask, so you can easily add it to your bedtime routine to wake up looking radiant. (If you’re anything like Us, you’ll probably end up doing both!)

Get the Lamel All-in-One Tinted Plumping Oil for $7 (originally $8) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The lip oil comes in two glossy hues that are certain to turn heads everywhere you go. The peachy pink shade is particularly flattering for thin lips, making them look plump, juicy and oh-so alluring. The pink sparkle color is also a stunning shade that gives you a smooth and lustrous look — you really can’t lose! And at $7, you just might want to add them both to cart!

The formula is non-sticky, non-greasy and easy to apply, coming with a mess-free applicator that makes it simple to put on whether you have a mirror handy or not. It is also 100% cruelty-free, so you can feel good for more reasons than one! You’ll love the way this lip oil makes you feel inside and out.

For a night out, we love the look of this peachy shade with light pink eyeshadow, soft eyeliner and subtle blush. Your lips will POP! Plus, this lip color will go with pretty much everything you already have in your closet. It can only elevate your look; black dress, white top, grey jacket, whatever! And with spring just around the corner, we can’t think of a more fun, vibrant beauty product to add to your repertoire. Grab one and see for yourself why reviewers call this a “game-changing” lip oil that gives you the “best color tint.”

