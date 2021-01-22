This Mega-Sleek, Modern Trench Is a Multi-Seasonal Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There comes a time when we all start to tire of puffer coats. There also come many warmer winter days when puffer coats are just not necessary. We need something a little more lightweight, a little sleeker and a little more versatile. Something that stands out but fits in, you know? How about a trench?

We all know trench coats, but not quite everyone is totally down with the traditional double-breasted design. Maybe you were, but now you’re looking for a change more suitable for 2021 and beyond. That change? It happens here and now. This Lark & Ro trench is “a modern take on a classic belted trench coat,” and it nails the concept with true expertise!

Get the Lark & Ro Women’s Lightweight Trench Coat for just $79 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This black trench is a beauty, for sure. It ditches the buttons for a more minimalistic take, but don’t worry about going cold. It does come with a fabric belt you can tie around your waist, looping it through the integrated belt loops so it stays in place. Not only will this belt help keep you warm, but it cinches your waist for a flattering effect. You can also tie in numerous ways to create various visual accents!

This coat has large notches at the collar and lapels, side seam pockets, a back vent and a smooth, partial lining inside. The fabric itself is lightweight — not too thick, not too thin — and does not wrinkle easily. It’s durable too, constructed with double-stitching, which you can see if you look closely along the trim. The straight hem reaches down to right around the knees, allowing for movement while still keeping you covered from any chilly breezes!

This coat is the type of piece that makes you look like a total fashion icon, but it doesn’t overdo it. You’re going to turn heads, but you’re not going to appear out of place or overdressed. You can easily dress this piece up or down to go with the rest of your outfit and the occasion. Keep it casual with light-wash, distressed denim, a tee and booties, or go fancier with a figure-grazing dress and heels. It works just as well either way!

With fickle winter weather and nicer spring days on the horizon, now is truly an amazing time to buy this piece. You’ll be so happy you have it on hand next time the weather (or an outfit) calls for it. It’s on Prime too, so you could have it super, super soon!

