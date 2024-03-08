Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever tried fake lashes before, you know it can be a sticky, goopy, damaging and occasionally painful mess. That would be fine if the end result were great every time, because in that case, it might be worth it. Seriously, who wouldn’t want to bat their eyes with thick, voluminous lashes?

But it’s a risky business putting sticky glue onto your delicate lashline! The room for error is copious; one tug a little too hard may have you making one of those viral “I ripped my lashes off” videos. It seems like the only other option is to get lash extensions, but the three-digit price tag makes them an instant no-go. What to do!

Lash serums are designed to tackle this mission impossible: lengthen your natural lashes so that you don’t need false ones or extensions (or even mascara!) to get the “wide awake” look you’re going for. Heck, you might not even need mascara! If you’ve been meaning to try one out or you haven’t heard of lash serums and are just now getting word, consider yourself lucky — there are a lot of them on the market, but this one gets out-of-the-park reviews and is nearly half-off right now.

Get the Luxros Eyelash Growth Serum for $28 (originally $46) on Amazon!

In as little as three weeks, this plant-based formula will give you longer, thicker, curlier lashes in a safe and nourishing way. We had a hard time believing this too, but 94% of clinical study participants saw thicker and longer lashes after 12 weeks of consistent daily use and 97% saw curlier lashes. Our jaws dropped too!

It’s not made of some whimsical berry extract, but rather proven ingredients like peptides and amino acids that boost the production of keratin (the protein that makes your lashes strong). Botanical extracts like ginseng root, coltsfoot leaf extract and radish root combine with these keratin-enhancing ingredients to promote new hair growth, filling in spots and giving you that dense, dramatic look you’re going for.

Not only will your lashes be longer, shinier and more filled in, but they’ll also be more resistant to breakage and loss. The formula does this all without parabens, fragrances or sketchy, low-quality ingredients that are certain to cause irritation. In fact, it passed the Bovine Corneal Opacity and Permeability (BCOP) test, meaning it passed as a non-irritating formula. Hooray! If you’ve ever had a perpetually bad reaction to a lash serum, you’ll appreciate this!

To apply this serum, once a day, simply remove makeup and cleanse around the eye area. After dabbing your lashes dry, drag the fine brush along the base of your upper eyelashes while taking precautions to avoid the eyes. Once it dries, that’s it! Lush and hydrated lashes are actually that simple. It’ll look like you have falsies every day — naturally!

