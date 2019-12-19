



We have something to admit. Honestly, we sort of love the rush that comes with last-minute gift shopping around the holidays. What? It’s exciting! Really though, we couldn’t do it on our own. It’s all made possible by our trusty shopping security blanket — better known as Amazon Prime!

With only a few shopping days left and most retailers dropping off as possible options, we’re so grateful to have Amazon ready to deliver so many top gifting picks in just two days. One we know we’re adding to our cart right now? A nourishing mask from one of our favorite luxury haircare brands ever: amika!

Get the amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2019, but are subject to change.

This fan-favorite mask from the always cruelty-free brand is an excellent choice for a gift for anyone (apart from maybe any bald friends, but you get it). Shoppers say that everything about it is amazing. They’ve never used anything like it before and won’t ever try to switch to anything else again. They say it leaves their hair so soft and silky, eliminating frizz and brittleness even after just one use. They’re so excited to see the texture and shape return to their locks and they know that you (or your gift recipient) will love it too!

This Soulfood mask was made to do it all, from deeply condition, to hydrate, to restore, to repair. It works from the inside out, the jojoba seed oil penetrating each hair follicle to fill in cracks on the cuticle surface and strengthen each strand. Shoppers say it truly does just melt into the hair, leaving no heavy look or feeling behind.

Get the amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2019, but are subject to change.

This product is safe for treated hair, and we’d say it’s definitely a must-have for bleached hair. It’s free of sulfates, sodium chloride, mineral oil, parabens and artificial colors, and it’s even vegetarian-friendly. Plus, as someone who personally loves this mask, can I just say how incredible it smells?

This mask is made to be used either every day or weekly as a deep treatment to bring the “natural vibrancy” back to your ‘do. It’s currently available in three sizes: one travel tube and two bigger containers. Don’t have Amazon Prime? Sign up for a free trial today to still receive this gift in time for the big exchange! You can always cancel; no risk, still reward!

Get the amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? See more products from amika here and other luxury haircare available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!