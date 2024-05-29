Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m a Beyoncé fan and a jean connoisseur, so I always look for the best jeans to add to my collection while jamming to her songs. My girlfriends know that I’ve been repeatedly listening to the Cowboy Carter singer’s album, and they know I like to wear jeans that hug my curves and flatter my figure. While I rave about so many high-end brands, they can hurt the bank. That’s why I always shop on Amazon: You get a great deal.

Related: 15 Lightweight Denim Fashion Pieces That Won't Make You Overheat Now that we’re inching closer and closer to summer, it’s time to talk about denim and how it can be a lifesaver for you during warmer weather. Whether you’re running errands or hanging with your gals, a good denim fashion piece can elevate your vibe. What’s more, during summer, it’s optimal to reach for lightweight clothing — which […]

After carefully looking at the jeans section, I stumbled upon the Lee Women’s Legendary Mid-Rise Flare Jean. The one thing about having a pair of flare jeans is it screams country. While I’m in my country music era, listening to Beyoncé’s new album, patiently waiting for her to drop her tour dates, these jeans hug and flatter my curves, making me feel like a diva running their own business.

Get the Lee Women’s Legendary Mid-Rise Flare Jean (originally $35) for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Lee Women’s Legendary Mid-Rise Flare Jean is made of a spandex and polyester blend that’s easy to move in. The mid-rise waistband also sits comfortably on your waist, and the signature flare bottoms keep things on trend. What’s unique about this pair is the Lee logo on the patch, five spade pockets and big loops that can fit any size belt. This pair of jeans is legendary and is a staple in my closet. To style this look, I love wearing a white cropped T-shirt and sandals for a summer outing with my girlfriends. When Beyoncé comes on tour, I’ll add a denim shirt, a 10-gallon hat and cowboy boots.

As soon as I put on this pair of jeans, I loved the material. I decided to take on the challenge of wearing them to a press event. Let’s just say heads turned, and all eyes were on me and my jeans. If you need more information, take it from the hundreds of five-star reviewers who have raved about the jeans. Many shared that they love “the quality of the jeans,” and “fit, length and price.” One five-star shopper raved that this pair “doesn’t break the bank fits like a glove and super flattering and true to size!” Others noted that “the length is perfect, falls just above the ground, so I don’t have to worry about it dragging.” So, come along the ride with me and wear these jeans ’til we head to Texas.

Get the Lee Women’s Legendary Mid-Rise Flare Jean (originally $35) for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Adidas here and explore more beauty on sale at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!