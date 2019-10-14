



When you’re stuck sitting still for hours at a time, the first thought on everyone’s mind is usually, “How much longer until I can get up?” and the second one is, “At least I’m comfortable.” Comfort is always front and center on our list of priorities — and savvy fashion decisions are usually the key to obtaining it. The answer usually lies in a pair of sweatpants or leggings, and for most of Us, we’re satisfied with our choice — emphasis on the “most.”

Yes, we love how comfortable our sweats or leggings can be. Those “comfy clothes” can be worn for long periods of time, and can survive anything from Casual Fridays to red-eyes — but what can’t they survive? When we’re going from the plane to the restaurant or from our desk to drinks. In fact, they’re a bit more restrictive than we realize — and they lack the “wow” factor to make them transitional or versatile. So, what do we do here? The answer is obviously to reach for a brand-new pair — a pair that reviewers are deeming both “cute and comfy” and wearable anytime, anywhere.

See it: Grab a pair of the LEE Women’s Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Jean (originally $70) now with prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2019, but are subject to change.

Anyone out there looking to make a change similar to that? If so, we can’t help but highly recommend the LEE Women’s Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Jean. This jean checks all of the boxes in our book. It’s comfortable, chic and according to so many reviewers, impossible “not to love.” The benefits are endless. Case in point: this denim doesn’t come available in one sensational shade but 12 of them. There’s everything from basic blacks to light, medium and dark washes and yes, even a red-hot rendition too. It’s great for anyone who’s looking to add a pop of color into their wardrobe rotation, or just looking for an everyday essential too. And, the only thing better than that? How well-fitting it will be when doing so.

We’re always a fan of denim — but sometimes, selecting the ideal fit is impossible. Denim that falls down or has that tight and uncomfortable feeling when worn for long periods of time is a common problem. This will be anything but the case here. According to reviewers, this denim is one-of-a-kind and a revolutionary pair of sorts. It features a “wide waistband” that one reviewer said was “super comfortable” and “non-restrictive.” It can be worn effortlessly for long periods of time — and will always be flattering.

One reviewer loved how here, this jean was comfortable without being boxy or baggy and instead was ultra-form fitting. Instead of looking or feeling like “maternity jeans” or “mom-like,” this denim was sleek and slimming and even featured a sculpting component. Meaning what exactly? This denim goes above and beyond for all body types. It seems reviewers couldn’t get over how well it “covered and concealed” every last imperfection. It smoothed out their frames and according to other reviewers “tightened and toned” their legs too. This is because they are crafted from a spandex-cotton blend that was designed to do so. Honestly, what’s better than that? Only that this pant did so with no gyms sessions required. Wow!

Best of all, these pants will survive the test of time. So often with denim, we find that it gradually loses its shape. Over time, it’ll start to slip or stretch and we won’t want to wear it as often as we once did. Again, forget about it! Reviewers say this denim provides enough “structure” and “shape” that we won’t just wear this denim this season but for all the seasons to come too. Consider Us completely sold!

