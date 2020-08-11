Make a Sparkly Statement in These Rhinestone-Embellished Face Masks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fashion world has quickly adjusted to the new normal, and that means there’s a seriously impressive range of face masks available on the market. Honestly, in the early days of the pandemic, we never envisioned that such a wide array of designs would be produced. There’s no need to wear something basic while protecting yourself and those around you — there are plenty of ways to show off your personality and sense of style through your face covering!

Out of all the masks available on Amazon, we think we may have stumbled upon the sparkliest option around. These beautiful rhinestone-embellished face masks from Leg Avenue are so adorable, we’re adding one to our shopping carts immediately!

These face masks come in six different styles. Five of the versions currently available feature rhinestone patterns, and the other has beautiful iridescent sequins all over it. They all have the same black base and design. In terms of safety, they fully cover the nose and mouth areas properly and have comfortable ear loops to stay secure.

Shoppers feel that these masks are completely breathable, and they look super cute to boot! If you love making a splash with your outfits, these masks were totally made for you. All of the designs are so eye-catching, we simply can’t choose a favorite.

Obviously, wearing a mask is far from ideal — but this is an easy way to make the best of the situation. Instead of a plain face covering, you can feel free to step up your game while you stay safe. These fabulous masks will make you sparkle like a Disney princess, and we’re obsessed!

