If there is one essential we don’t mind welcoming into our closets, it would be leggings. An essential garment that we can always count on, leggings never fail to make a putting an outfit together that much easier. Whether we’re heading to the gym, running errands or hanging out with our girlfriends, this design will always be the rock in our ensembles. That’s why we always make sure to keep as many pairs on standby as possible!

A design that serves up every detail we love about the essential, the INC International Concepts I.N.C Petite Seamless Leggings from Macy’s have become our newest obsession. Plus, this style is those leggings that most people often mistake for regular pants.

See It: Grab the INC International Concepts I.N.C. Petite Seamless Leggings at Macy’s for up to 39 percent off, starting at $30 in multiple colors while it’s still in stock. Not quite your style? Check out other leggings styles at Macy’s today!

Designed with a slim fit through the waist and leg, these bottoms are perfect for providing the snug fit we love. There is a slimming waistband that works to smooth out the belly area for a streamlined look. Made with a super soft fabric blend, these pants will feel amazing against our skin for instant comfort.

What we really love most about these bottoms is the simple construction. While most options on the market tend to have mesh panels, cutouts, a cropped silhouette and more detailing, this style is elegant and chic for a look that can come in handy for almost any occasion. Hitting right above our ankles, these bottoms will look effortlessly stylish with a pair of classic pumps.

We never pass up on the opportunity to add a versatile style to our closet and the dark heather grey option falls right in line. While this find provides more of a true dark grey hue, these tights are a great substitute for our traditional style. For days when we’re all about stepping out with a classic ensemble, the deep black hue is just what we need!

We love to play with color and the deep twilight hue makes for a trendy choice. While this garment boasts more of a dark blue tone, this muted shade will add a nice accent to any look we can dream up.

Best of all? We can score a cool deal! Normally retailing for $50, we can shop these leggings at a 39 percent off markdown, with the starting price of $30! A stunning staple piece for less than $50 bucks, it’s only right that we indulge!

There are a variety of ways we can style these bottoms and we plan on pulling out a V-neck tee, a boyfriend blazer, loafers and a shoulder bag for a casual Friday at the office. We can even pull out slip-on sneakers, a striped T-shirt, a denim jacket and a small bucket bag to run errands in style. We can also whip out an oversized rib-knit sweater, a top coat and flats for a relaxed ensemble.

For a night out on the town, we can wear a lacy bodysuit, pumps, a moto leather jacket and a clutch. We can also slip on a peplum top, sandals, a suede jacket and a cross-body bag for a head-turning look.

Macy’s shoppers are equally impressed with this creation. Many reviewers love the thick and stretchy material, while others appreciate that this offering has a nice waistband that holds you in without any discomfort. Shoppers also like that these pants are not see-through, so we don’t have to worry about our undergarments peeking through. Many dig that the length and fit are perfect for tucking into a variety of boot styles. One reviewer shared that no matter how many times you throw this essential in the wash, they never lose shape.

Many reviewers also love that this garment has a good weight and are perfect for work, while others like that they fit your body like a glove. Shoppers also adore the top-quality construction and flattering fit, while others also appreciate that they are great for the winter months and beyond. One reviewer noted that these are the best pair they have ever purchased.

With sizes 0 to 16 currently available in select styles, we recommend scooping up a pair while it’s still in stock! Leggings are the gift that keeps on giving and this offering is a great way to showcase your style.

