Leggings With Pockets: The Bestselling Pair You Need in Your Closet

“Thanks, it has pockets!” It’s only one of our favorite things to say. Not only does it mean we’re receiving a compliment on something we’re wearing, but it means we’re wearing something with pockets, and that’s always a reason to smile. We all know pieces like jeans have (disappointing) pockets, but we really get excited when we see them in more unexpected items — like dresses or leggings!

Why exactly are leggings with pockets so exciting? It’s almost an inexplicable joy. To not only see but also experience two of our favorite things coming together first-hand is just the best thing. Of course, some leggings with pockets are going to be overpriced, unflattering or uncomfortable. But these Heathyoga leggings? There’s a reason they’re bestsellers on Amazon!

Get the Heathyoga Leggings With Pockets for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

These ultra-popular leggings are made of a soft, moisture-wicking material with four-way stretch. They’re made to feel like a second skin, whether you’re working out at the gym or hanging out during a movie or game night with friends. They have a high-rise, wide waistband for tummy control, and they have a V-seam design in back for a contoured, peachy look!

Let’s talk about the pockets though, because you’re not going to spot them all at first glance. First you have the two bigger side pockets that stretch easily to fit your phone or even your wallet for a hands-free run or nature walk. What you don’t see is the hidden pocket in the waistband, which is the perfect size to store things like your ID, key or a few dollars to buy water or snack while you’re out!

The good news keeps on coming, because these leggings are also made with interlock seams to help reduce irritation and chafing, and the fabric isn’t see-through like you might be used to. Also, they’re just so affordable! Some shoppers are saying how they can’t believe they used to shell out money on more trendy, super expensive brands when they like their Heathyoga pairs so much more.

You’ll also be happy to find that these leggings come in a bunch of different colors and patterns. Stick with solids like back, navy or wine red, or opt for a pattern like a floral print or abstract ripple design. Or grab a few of each! We don’t want to live in a world where we can only have one pair of leggings at once. How would we wear them every day?

