



Fall is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited! There is nothing we love more than those crisp, cool days and of course, #PumpkinSpiceLattes. It’s the happiest time of the year for many of Us…except when it comes to one thing. Our wardrobes! It’s hard to find a balance on what to wear and when to wear it. Why is that?

Going from unseasonably warm weather one day to cold, winter-like temperatures the next, it’s impossible to find balance. Most times, the outfits we left the house wearing in the morning end up being unsuitable come early afternoon. We’re uncomfortable in our very unflattering looks, and even worse, there is no way out. Or is there? The solution is simple when it comes to our style: layers. And what better way to layer our looks than with this perfect piece?

See it: Grab the Leith Longline Cardigan (originally $69) now with prices starting at just $41, available at Nordstrom!

Come fall, the Leith Longline Cardigan is the secret weapon to successful styling. Why is that? Let’s start with the many, many reviewers. Over 250 shoppers were left astonished over how perfect this piece was. Many of them called it “beautiful” and “cozy,” claiming it was “more stunning in person,” and can we blame them? Of course, not. Especially not after seeing the three sensational shades it’s available in!

First, there’s Burgundy Fudge Heather. This brownish-purple hue is beautiful and flattering. It’s great for anyone who’s looking for an alternative to a navy blue or dark grey. Next, there’s a Green Thyme Heather. This darker green is a bit more on the diluted side. It’s not bright nor is it dark; it’s a great in-between option for showing some color without showing too much color.

The same can be said about the last option too. It will be impossible not to be left blushing over the Pink Adobe hue. It’s the pretty-in-pink shade that’s pastel-inspired and oh so perfect. But let’s be clear here. There is no wrong way to go. Why are we so confident about that? Easy.

Have we mentioned the fit yet? We haven’t? It’s the perfect time to discuss it. Reviewers can’t get over how high quality the rayon-nylon-wool-cotton blend is, many of them calling it “comfortable” and “flattering.” The material highlights all of their bodies in all of the right ways and accentuates their curves to perfection. Aside from that? One reviewer says, “the fabric just feels nice!” What could be better than that? Not much…unless we’re talking about the length.

A handful of other reviewers love the longer length! It’s perfect for pairing with T-shirts and jeans and elevates any look in an instant. Plus, it easily wraps around their bodies similar to the way our favorite blanket would, which, if we’re being truthful, is more important than ever. With the colder weather right around the corner, we’re always looking to warm up in the coolest of ways!

So many claim this cozy cardigan is the highly-wearable piece that’ll do just that. It’s believed to be the “perfect transitioning sweater” that can adapt to any occasion in moments. It’ll go from desk to drinks or day to night on the fly. Plus, with two subtle side slits sweetening the pot, it can easily be dressed up or down too! It’s not difficult to understand why reviewer after reviewer claims to be “in love” with this cozy cardigan and wants to wear it all season long!

