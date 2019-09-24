



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Has anyone gone to a really good play recently? Or how about a concert? Honestly, it doesn’t matter what type of event you attended, because it’s all the same. What do we mean by that? Well, what is the one thing all really good performances have in common? Easy, an encore. It’s a second attempt to close out the show, and when we compare that to seasonal shopping, we get the same result.

See, summer may have ended, but the end-of-summer sales? Well, those are just getting started! It’s a last-chance opportunity to stock up and save majorly on all of those must-have items we’ve been eyeing all season long. What’s the one sale to shop when we’re looking to do just that? The Zappos End of Summer Sale, of course! We recommend picking up all five of these must-shop shoes ASAP!

This Strappy Stiletto

While everyone else is always looking to refresh their wardrobes with black and blue pieces, we can take the road less traveled with this shoe. This strappy stiletto will be the perfect addition to any look. Dress it down with a T-shirt and jeans for a last-minute night out on the town, or dress it up with a short minidress! The limit does not exist on how wearable this shoe can (and will) be!

See it: Grab a pair of the Naturalizer Taimi Heels (originally $70) now with prices starting at just $63, available at Zappos! Get an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER!

2. This Simple Sandal

The breakout brand of the season? Teva! Not only has this easy-to-wear brand drawn the liking of big-name celebrities including Sophie Turner and Jamie Chung, but it’s also captivated the New York Times, who have deemed it “cute.” With so much star power and influence backing it, it’s impossible to back away from the simple silhouette of this sandal. Actually not just this sandal, but this two-pack of sandals! They’re perfect for complementing all of our on-the-go lifestyles this season to the next.

See it: Grab the Teva Mandalyn Wedge Ola 2-Pack (originally $55) now with prices starting at just $50, available at Zappos! Get an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER!

3. This Sweet Sneaker

The one shoe we’re always in need of? A suitable sneaker to complement our busy lifestyles. We can’t possibly think of anything better than this pair. These shoes are breathable, comfortable and available in an array of spectacular shades. Better than that? The sock-like construction will mold to our feet, and that means what? That we’ll never (ever) want to take this sneaker off.

See it: Grab a pair of the adidas Originals NMD_R1 Sneaker (originally $130) now only $98, available at Zappos! Get an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER!

4. This Sleek Sandal

The one mandatory shoe we’re always in need of? A ready-to-go sandal that can elevate our look in seconds. When we saw this perfect pair, we were sold! This strappy sandal is sleek and sophisticated, and best of all? It’s so stylish — so much so that it’s impossible to think of life before we found it.

See it: Grab a pair of the Rebecca Minkoff Apolline Sandal (originally $158) now only $125, available at Zappos! Get an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER!

5. This Stylish Stiletto

Naturally, we saved the best for last! Love the heel above, but find yourself looking for a bit more longevity? Of course, you are — Us too, and we found the perfect pair. This pointed-toe heel features a halo ankle strap that’s adjustable, as well as an exposed heel. Together, it’s the ideal pairing for anyone who’s looking for versatility. It’s the desk-to-drinks shoe that will have the compliments rolling in at any time, anywhere!

See it: Grab a pair of the Franco Sarto Santi Heels (originally $129) now only $77, available at Zappos! Get an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER!

Not your style? Check out additional women’s shoes marked down in the Zappos End of Summer Sale, also available here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!