



Fall means cooler temperatures that means we need to layer up and start wearing some warmer, snugglier pieces before heading out the door. The best way to make sure you’re warm when you step outside into the cool weather is by wearing a sweater, of course!

We own tons and tons of sweaters — everything from animal-print ones to bright and bold chunky neon sweaters. But sometimes we just want to go back to the basics and throw on a grey or black sweater that’s cut in a classic style. This wrap sweater just screams classic and is the perfect pick for when you want to go for a timeless fall ensemble.

See it: Get the Leith Rib Wrap Sweater (originally $49) on sale for just $24 from Nordstrom!

We love the Leith Rib Wrap Sweater for a lot of reasons, but the most important one is that it’s simply a no-brainer. It’s a staple item that everyone need to have on rotation in their fall wardrobes. We love going bold with our style, but there’s something to be said about wearing a simple and elegant outfit. Right now you can get this everyday fall basic on sale for an incredible 50% off! This wrap style sweater is available for purchase for just $24, which is a fantastic deal.

Though we’ve said this is a classic sweater, it’s definitely got some edge to it with the plunging low-V neckline. It comes in three great essential colors: classic black, light heather grey, and a pale pink. It’s also made from a cotton-blend ribbed material that’s designed to hug your body in the right places. It’s definitely sultry enough to wear on a chilly night out — just tuck it into a fun printed or leather miniskirt, some tights and a moto jacket on, and complete the look with some knee-high boots and you’re good to go!

But you can definitely get away with wearing this sweater to work or an event that calls for a more conservative look as well. All you have to do is wear a tank top underneath that has as high or as low of a neckline as you’d like and there you go! You can definitely wear a tank top that matches the sweater color, but why not try to spice up your look and add a pop of color to your look? How about wearing a light green or pink tank top underneath this sweater for a more playful look. Or even wear a fun animal print, like a leopard or a zebra printed tank top if you’re feeling especially adventurous. The possibilities are endless!

Shoppers are calling this sweater a “must have staple” and that it “is very comfortable.” Reviewers also say that this does fit true to size, though it is on the shorter side. For one petite shopper who says they’re 5-foot-3 tall, this sweater’s hem hits “in a super flattering place with high waisted jeans,” but that they “truly think this would read as a crop top on a taller person.” So, if you’re less on the petite side definitely keep this in mind while shopping.

Everyone needs a couple of basics in their closets, and this Leith Rib Wrap Sweater is definitely one that will fit everyone’s style.

