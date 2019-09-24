



Although we love trying out new products constantly, there’s one thing about giving new things a try that is a bit problematic — the clutter! We definitely don’t enjoy it when out bathroom cabinets and vanities get too overwhelmed that we feel like we can’t find anything anymore. It makes our morning routines even longer than they already are!

So what’t the solution to this problem? Aside from clearing out our skincare collections, we love to turn to products that have more than one use and create more space for more items to try! We will always welcome a great 2-in-1, 3-in-1 and even 5-in-1 items into our lives, because who doesn’t love a good multitasking product? Well, we just found this incredible multitasking skincare machine that we just have to get our hands on!

See it: Get the NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand for just $57 (with free shipping included) from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

We’re drooling over this NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand because of all of the different skin issues that it has the capacity to tackle. This is a high frequency wand set that includes 3 neon wands and 3 argon wands that you can switch out for different purposes.

There’s a lot to be said about your basic skincare creams and serums that can tackle two issues at once. But there are also a ton of fancier gadgets out there that have the ability to take on most of (if not all) of our biggest skincare concerns! The best part? This one that we found from NuDerma is super affordable, so you won’t have to worry about depleting your entire back account to test it out.

Let’s start with the neon wands first. They all come in different sizes that are designed to treat different parts of your face and body. High frequency neon emission can namely help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time, but there are some interesting applicators that can help others parts of the skin that you wouldn’t think of. The use of the comb, for example, can help energize hair follicles and promote blood circulation, which can in turn help treat dandruff and fight hair loss.

The argon wands also come in different sizes that can reach the different crevices of your face more effectively to deal with acne and other skin issues. Overall, the use of both the neon and argon applicators are said to reduce acne healing time by up to 90%, which is fantastic!

Shoppers love how quickly they can see results by using this NuDerma skin therapy wand. One reviewer said they purchased this to “zap a few pimples” and that “next day the entire pimple was gone.” They also added that over time they noticed that this wand “also seems to be working on tightening my skin” which was an added bonus for them!

Another reviewer’s only complaint about this wand? That they “wish [they] bought it sooner.” So, if you’re even the least bit interested in trying out these wands, don’t wait another second and order it right now!

