This Soft Short Sleeve Cardigan Goes With Everything

Warmer weather is on the horizon, and we couldn’t be more excited. We want to get rid of all of our bulky cold weather wear and finally start wearing lighter pieces.

But the springtime is still somewhat of an in-between season. There are days that can be incredibly warm and others that are slightly chillier. Let’s just say we’re not exactly starting to wear our tank tops out, as much as we want to. But if you do want to wear some spaghetti straps while adding an extra layer of coverage, this adorable short sleeve sweater is your best bet!

Get the Leith Dolman Sleeve Cardigan for just $65, available at Nordstrom!

This sweater from Leith is the casual item that will go with virtually everything in your closet. While it’s definitely on the casual side, it can go with fancier tops and dresses as well. It can easily be dressed up or down, and we love how easy it is to throw on. It’s an open front sweater that has no fussy buttons or other closures. Just take it off the rack, drape it over your shoulders and you’re out the door!

This sweater is great for when you’re wearing something that’s strapless or has thin straps and want a little touch of added coverage. That goes for when you want to cover up a touch because it’s not quite tank top weather yet, or if you’re going someplace where you feel you should dress more modestly. Whether that be the office or any other work event, we love how this sweater can make Us feel more comfortable.

Get the Leith Dolman Sleeve Cardigan for just $65, available at Nordstrom!

This slouchy sweater is made from a cotton-blend material that’s super soft to the touch. It comes in six different amazing colors, and there’s an option that’s right for everybody. You can go for one of the neutral colors like the light tan, grey or black shades, or you can pick one of the more vibrant ones, like the burnt orange, pink or rusted red hues.

This sweater is long enough to give you some extra coverage in the back. This feature only enhances its relaxed vibe, as do the wide dolman sleeves that drape nicely. This sweater does run large, so you might want to order a size down from what you would normally pick up. It comes in six sizes, from XXS through XL. Shoppers say they’re incredibly happy with their purchase, and agree that it truly “goes with everything.” There’s nothing we love more than a versatile piece of clothing!

See it: Get the Leith Dolman Sleeve Cardigan for just $65, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Leith and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!