This Knit Skirt Is Key for Staying On Trend in the Cold

2019 was seriously the rise of the midi satin skirt. The smooth fabric, the shine, the style! Satin skirts aren’t going anywhere in 2020 — the only reason you might think so is because it’s just been a little too cold for them lately. It happens. That doesn’t mean we’re just going to resign ourselves to pants only until the return of summer though!

When we spotted this skirt on sale at Nordstrom, our first thought was, “This is it.” It was exactly the piece we had been yearning for: the perfect wintry counterpart to the satin skirt. It’s the same kind of look, the same kind of vibe, but it’s actually made of a warmer knit and is perfect for sweater weather!

Get the Leith Ribbed Side Slit Knit Skirt (originally $59) for just $35 exclusively at Nordstrom!

Finding this Leith skirt at 40% off is such a win for all of us. This Nordstrom-exclusive piece is a fashion lover’s dream! It has a wide-ribbed knit and reaches up to the natural waist for a flattering fit. Follow the knit down to find the hem reaching below the knee. Of course, as you do this, you can’t miss the amazing slit! It’s a stunner for sure, and impresses equally as much whether you’re wearing tights or braving the outside world with bare legs!

This skirt is pull-on style, so there are no zippers or buttons — which means none of the complications that come along with them. This also makes it totally easy to tuck in any top! Try a button-up blouse for a professional look, or you can take things on a more casual route. Try slipping on a cropped crewneck sweatshirt on a colder day, or you can just go for a regular tee — knotting it either in the front or back for a summer-inspired look that’s 100% appropriate for winter!

Get the Leith Ribbed Side Slit Knit Skirt (originally $59) for just $35 exclusively at Nordstrom!

This knit skirt is currently available in two colors. Beige Oatmeal Medium Heather is a soft, warm shade that can go with anything you own. Test tops out all along the color spectrum! If you want even more of a statement piece, we recommend also checking out Green Evergreen, a gorgeous teal shade that’s going to be a compliment magnet!

Leith, available only at Nordstrom, is a brand you can always turn to to make sure you’re staying at the top of your style game. It makes modern pieces with an edge — ones that can be paired will all different types of pieces so you’re never left panicking over what to wear. Honestly, how could you ever have that issue with this skirt in your closet?

Get the Leith Ribbed Side Slit Knit Skirt (originally $59) for just $35 exclusively at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Leith here and other skirts available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!