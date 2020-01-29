These Pants May Feel Like Leggings, but They’re Professional Essentials

Professional attire can be so…blah. It’s like it was invented to be as boring and uncomfortable as possible, which seems truly unfair considering we’re expected to wear it for at least eight hours a day. We get the need to dress appropriately for certain lines of work, but we really aren’t down with “appropriate” being synonymous with “bad.”

Even though most traditional professional attire is not our favorite, there have to be a few great pieces out there, right? Right! Take these fan-favorite pants, for example. They didn’t acquire nearly 300 glowing reviews by accident. They’re our top choice for the office — and they’re actually 33% off right now!

Get the NIC+ZOE Wonderstretch Straight Leg Pants (originally $128) for just $85 at Nordstrom!

Reviewers say these pants help them “look super polished at work” while simultaneously helping them feel “extremely comfortable.” Not only that, but they’re “so flattering,” with one shopper reporting that they “complement [their] figure like no other.” They’re so low-maintenance too. They’re machine-washable, and they always manage to stay wrinkle-free — even “after hours on an airplane.”

These Wonderstretch pants have a straight-leg silhouette, the smooth, supremely soft fabric moving with you — never clinging or bunching. That’s because they have no zippers, buttons or hooks. They’re pull-on style, with a wide waistband that hits at the natural waist, meaning you can tuck blouses in with ease!

Get the NIC+ZOE Wonderstretch Straight Leg Pants (originally $128) for just $85 at Nordstrom!

These pants are so stretchy that if we closed our eyes, we might actually confuse them with leggings. They don’t sag either, retaining their shape even after years of wear. Even though they feel and act like leggings though, they don’t look like leggings at all. They’re the perfect choice to help you own that presentation, meet with a new client or even nail a job interview. No more awkward fidgeting around during important moments due to discomfort!

NIC+ZOE pieces may be innovative and elevated, but they’re made for anyone and everyone to wear. They’re meant to bring “luxurious comfort” into your everyday ensembles, and that’s the kind of mission we like to see from a brand. These pants obviously fit the bill!

The Wonderstretch pants are currently available in two colors, and remaining sizes may be gone soon — so let’s get to it. We have Nightshade, a deep eggplant shade, and Dark Truffle, which will be your go-to neutral going forward. We recommend picking up both, especially while you can grab them for under $90. Take your favorite blazer and button-up out of the closet and prepare to create an outfit that will have the entire office distracted from their work as you strut by!

Get the NIC+ZOE Wonderstretch Straight Leg Pants (originally $128) for just $85 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from NIC+ZOE here and other pants and leggings available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!