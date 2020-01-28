Special occasions always feel more special when we have something new to wear to them, right? Take a date night on Valentine’s Day, for example. Wouldn’t you love to wow your partner with something they’ve never seen before — all the while wowing yourself in the mirror? We obviously would!

That’s why we’re picking up a new dress this year, and we’re doing it big by going designer. And guess what? We set a $100 budget and we’re sticking to it. We’re all about mind-blowing sales, and that’s exactly what we found. This must be one of the prettiest Ralph Lauren dresses ever, and we are not letting it go!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Inset-Lace Velvet Dress (originally $165) for just $99.99 at Macy’s!

Isn’t this velvet RL dress such a stunner? The navy shade is so romantic too. Who said we had to stick to reds and pinks? We’d be silly to deny ourselves the chance of rocking this dress come February 14 (and beyond). We love everything about it, and one reviewer said “the overall feminine elegance of this beautiful dress” in incomparable!

This piece has a slim (but not tight) fit, flaring out just below the knee to form a cropped mermaid silhouette. Take a close look at that flared hem to spot the star accent of this dress: the inset lace detailing. Flawless, fabulous and totally fierce!

This dress has a V-neckline and cap sleeves, along with a concealed zipper and hook-and-eye closure in back to secure the flattering fit. The skirt section also begins right at the natural waist to cinch your figure, which we love, love, love. The silhouette impresses on its own, especially with the bust and back waist darts, but feel free to add a belt for an extra flourish! Fashion is fun — so have fun with it!

This dress’ beauty is practically unreal, but another thing we love about it is that it’s totally open to so many shoe possibilities. A simple pair of black heels? Sure. Feel free to explore other shades too, though, like red, pink or a sunny yellow. Silver or gold would also be ravishing. You can always switch out the heels for a pair of cute ballet flats or wedges too!

This Ralph Lauren dress would look so amazing on you. How do we know? Because it would look amazing on anyone! It was made to do so. At under $100 — with free shipping — we’re pretty sure we found the deal of the year. Yes, already. Time to book that dinner reservation if you haven’t yet — but after you add this dress to your bag, of course!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!