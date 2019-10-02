



Sometimes we don’t necessarily care about the way that we look, and other times we care too much. There are certain occasions where we know that we want to make a great impression at first glance — before anyone even gets the chance to get to know Us. Such occasions can be a first date, meeting your significant other’s friends for the first time or even a job interview.

The worst part when such an occasion comes around is that we feel like there’s nothing in our closets that will work. And then when we go shopping for a new outfit, there are just too many options to choose from and we have no idea what to do! Well, we’re here to tell you that we’ve found the solution to this all-too-common problem. What is it you may ask? It’s this dress that we found on Nordstrom, and it’s definitely going to be a head-turner.

We are absolutely living for this snake print bodycon dress from Leith, and we’re sure you will too. First of all, it’s just so fun at first glance, and second of all, it’s so amazingly flattering. Plus, this dress is set at a great price point as well. You can pick up one for yourself for just $49, and it honestly looks like it could be worth way, way more.

Shoppers are loving how many compliments they get when they wear this dress. One reviewer proclaimed, “I have never received more outfit compliments in my life — from both men and women – than I did the night I wore this dress,” calling the garment “absolutely perfect.” Another said that they got “so many compliments” and saw “so many turned heads” when they wore this on a recent outing in New York City, and called the dress a “hit.” If this dress is a hit in New York, it is sure to be a hit anywhere!

While we totally love the bold snakeskin print, we know that it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But don’t fret! This dress also comes in a basic black color if you’re looking for a more classically elegant look. One thing is for certain — whether you choose the snakeskin or the black, this dress is here to flatter you and make you a compliment magnet.

The bodycon dress is designed to fit to your body like a glove — a second layer of skin, if you will. It’s extremely formfitting and can hug you in all the right places to create a sleek and elegant silhouette. This dress also features a slight mock turtleneck neckline that adds to the sleekness of the look. It hits right at the knee, so it’s not too revealing. You can definitely wear it alone for a night out, or you can throw a blazer on over it and have the perfect modern office outfit. Whether you decide to pair this dress with heels or boots, you’re guaranteed to create an unforgettable ensemble.

We absolutely love the Leith Snake Print Long Sleeve Body-Con Dress and can’t wait to wear it to our next big event. Our only complaint? That it doesn’t come in more amazing colors. If it did, you know that we’d be buying them all!

