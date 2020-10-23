This On-Sale Cashmere Scarf Is the Perfect Holiday Gift — 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holiday shopping is enjoyable, but it can certainly be stressful too. Checking off that list is tough, and it’s even more difficult when you’re on a budget. We all want to splurge on beautiful gifts for our loved ones, but our pursestrings may have to stay a little tighter than usual this year. That’s why we found a solution for all of Us!

The answer to our shopping woes lies at Amazon, where there are seriously luxe gifts at affordable price points. We just came across this cashmere scarf that was already inexpensive to begin with, but also happens to be on sale right now for under $25!

Get the LERDU Women’s Cashmere Shawls Wraps Scarf (originally $40) on sale for just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This scarf from LERDU is made from a cashmere-blend material that shoppers say feels heavenly. It’s a fairly basic shawl-style scarf — it’s super wide and has fringing along the hems that we’re obsessed with. The length and width makes this piece incredibly versatile. You can wear it as a cozy scarf if you tie it around your neck — or you can wear it as a wrap, draped elegantly over your shoulders.

This scarf is available in a variety of colors and prints! In fact, there’s no doubt you’ll be able to find a version of this scarf that matches the personality of whoever you may be shopping for. This scarf is sure to be a hit with anyone who’s partial to cozy gifts. We’re confident they will simply light up after finding it under the tree!

This scarf arrives fully packaged and ready for gift-giving. You’ll receive a compact box with the scarf neatly wrapped inside of it. Reviewers were thrilled with the presentation, which is confirmation this is a foolproof find. This is an affordable present that has the power to make a lucky recipient’s holiday season that much brighter — so get it now while the price is so low!

