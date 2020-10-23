This No. 1 Bestselling Sweatshirt Is a Fave for Fall and Winter 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How is the cold weather side of your wardrobe looking? Is your closet still overwhelmed with tank tops, shorts and mini floral dresses, while one sweater or hoodie hangs by its lonesome? Maybe right now you only need it here and there, but the temperature is going to make a dramatic drop soon, and we want to make sure you’re ready for it!

When we say we want you to be ready though, we don’t just mean with warm pieces. We want you to have warm pieces you love to wear and are excited about — cute pieces that have you inspired to create even cuter outfits. Ones you actually want to wear out and about. If you’re someone who keeps it cozy at home but then freezes while you’re out because you want to look stylish but don’t have the right kind of clothing, then this sweatshirt is for you!

Get the Biucly Casual Crew Neck Tie-Dye Sweatshirt (originally $25) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pullover sweatshirt is a number one bestseller that’s racking up five-star reviews like it’s its job. Considering the changing of the weather and the fact that it’s marked down as one of Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals, we have a feeling that review count is about to skyrocket. Plus, the design is just so cute. We can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t want to wear it!

This crew neck has a very clean tie-dye stripe design, bringing the top spring and summer trend into the colder seasons with finesse. You can grab this design in four colors too: white, pink, grey and black. You’ll notice there are tons of other designs also available on the same Amazon page, so feel free to check those out too for other tie-dye variations, star or leopard prints, solids and more!

This sweatshirt is warm but lightweight with a loose, body-grazing fit. It has long sleeves and a long hem that reaches toward the bottom of the booty — adding side splits for more ease of movement. It’s simple, it’s sweet and yet something like this is hard to find, especially for a great price, so don’t let it slip away!

What we might love most about this piece is that it’s just endlessly easy to style. It’s the definition of grab-and-go. Whether you’re rocking jeans, leggings, joggers, sweats, trousers or even a skirt, this flowy sweatshirt can work with it. Leave it out, tuck it in, tuck just the front in — your options are vast, so let’s see how you rock them in real life!

